Little Caesars makes delivery

Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the United States, is launching its first Super Bowl commercial this year to bring the good news to pizza lovers – Little Caesars is making the delivery.

CNBC says the chain will now offer delivery through a partnership with the largest food delivery service in the United States, DoorDash. Little Caesars pizza was previously only available for in-person pickup, although it could be ordered in advance online.

This is the first time that the pizza chain has offered any kind of delivery, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most Little Caesars restaurants probably already offer delivery before the official Super Bowl announcement announces the decision.

The Little Caesars ad will feature “The Office” star Rainn Wilson and lots and lots of bread.

According to Business Insider, advertisements should be aired during Fox’s broadcast of the Super Bowl LIV game starring the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Little Caesars CEO David Scrivano thinks the importance of the delivery announcement deserves the high price.

“It is perfectly appropriate to use the biggest stage in the world to start the greatest value in delivering pizza,” he told AdWeek.