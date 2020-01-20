Little by little Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitts reunion

January 20, 2020 | 12:20 p.m.

The reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards has quickly become a hug known worldwide. While her biggest fans hold their breath for a second chance at romance, we analyze every detail of their tender backstage moment.

Pitt, 56, had just seen ex-wife Aniston, 50, win her award for her role in “The Morning Show”. Sneaky onlookers caught him grinning when she went on stage.

The mood was high since Pitt had just received an award for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Aniston looks excited when she sees him backstage.

She hugs and Pitt leans forward.

Pitt holds her hand in his as she goes for the hug. He has firmly grasped his award in the other. They both shine and don’t seem to mind if photographers snap every second.

Aniston’s hand is on Pitt’s arm when his award plays the third wheel under it.

They break apart with a smile on their faces, but Aniston’s hands rest on Pitt’s arms.

The interaction ends and they say their last words.

Aniston walks away, but Pitt grabs her hand for a moment. Aniston’s hand is firmly on Pitt’s chest, clutching his lapel. Pitt does not break his eyes from Aniston for a moment.

They hold out until the last moment.

Their hands finally separate as the audience tries to digest what they have just seen. Camera is on the phone with film, security has big eyes and a man near the stairs is dizzy. Whether Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston revive their romance or not, the duo are definitely still a good friend.

