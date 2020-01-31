Litter-Robot 3 Connect Review: a valuable but pricey cat toilet

Cats were always a fact of life growing up, and when I moved, I took a few of myself. Home just didn’t feel like home without a cute kitty who threw her ties on my bed at 3 o’clock in the morning. Cats are amazing and I love them. No really. I have dozens of cat paws on my various shoulder bags. I have several Pusheens; I know all the words for “Skimbleshanks the Railroad Cat” and “Rum Tum Tugger.” But no matter how much I love cats, no matter how important they have been to my life, I can’t stand the smell of litter.

I don’t even like the smell of clean waste. I can always feel it tickle my nose, but there is nothing worse than a litter box that needs cleaning. That is why I am an industrious litter maker. It’s just a household issue that needs to be done, but I hate it a bit. That is why in recent months I have had the appropriately named Litter-Robot 3 Connect do it for me.

Never has a box been so smart

The Litter-Robot is exactly what it sounds like – a robotic cat toilet that looks like a spaceship. Once I set it up in my living room, each guest noticed how big it looked like a small pod that was ready to shoot to the Heaviside layer. (That’s cat heaven, if you’re not known.)

It is a complicated machine but very easy to set up, use and clean. Immediately out of the box it only took about 10 minutes before it was ready to go, and I squatted behind the couch watching the cats explore their new toilet robot.

This is how it works. Your cat gets in and does his cat business, and as soon as he leaves the litter box, he waits a few minutes before he comes to life. The central barrel – imagine a cement mixer but full of cat litter – will rotate and push the litter through a filter that separates the waste from the unused litter. While it rotates, it drops the garbage into a drawer hidden under the barrel, and then it rotates in the opposite direction to put the fresh litter back in place for the next kitten.

To keep it clean, align the poop drawer with a garbage bag or one of the included Litter-Robot litter boxes. It’s like the drawer you take out of a toaster to clean the toast crumbs, but full of cat rests instead of burnt bread. The robot will tell you when the drawer is full and needs to be emptied; with the version with Wi-Fi enabled, you can get a notification on your phone and smartwatch indicating when it needs to be cleaned. To do that, simply open the drawer, tie the bag and you’re done. No shoveling needed.

At first I was worried about the smell, because you are basically putting cat waste in a drawer for a few days instead of throwing it in the trash, so it lingers a little longer than normal. Fortunately, the drawer has an air filter that keeps the odor under control. The only time I smell litter is when I empty the drawer.

The Wi-Fi compatible Litter-Robot also has an app, because what doesn’t have an app these days? The interface is simple, clear and provides detailed information about how often your cats do their business. It is easy to laugh about that, but if you have an older cat or a cat with health problems, it may be information that is fun for your vet.

From the app you can remotely control the Litter-Robot to manually move litter or tell when you’ve cleaned the poop drawer – you can even use it to name your Litter-Robot. I called it Mr. Mistoffelees because it causes pooping to disappear like magic. Yes, that is another reference from Cats, and yes, you have to look at it. No, it’s not good, but it’s kind of amazing.

The magical Mr. Mistoffelees

Like any robot designed to take over one of your daily tasks, there is a tradeoff – a financial one. A good litter box might be $ 40 if you want one that is included. The Litter-Robot costs $ 500. That is a lot for a litter box, but it is only in the middle segment of the price scale for a fully automated device such as a Roomba of the brand name. So, depending on how you look at it, it is either astronomically too expensive or not so bad for a piece of home automation technology.

Yet it is more complex than a standard litter box, and that means there is room for more things to go wrong. I have never encountered mechanical errors during testing, but if you look around for support forums, it is not uncommon for components to fail or have to be replaced over time. Autopets, the company behind the Litter-Robot, sells individual components if you have to replace a part here and there, which I appreciate.

The Litter-Robot is also much larger than a standard litter box, so finding a place to put it down can be a challenge. It is too big to place in one of my bathrooms, so I chose to place it in a corner of the living room. It is well done there – the cats love the location – and although it is not too noisy, it does stand out because of its size.

The Jellicle choice

When I first set it up, I found the Litter Robot pretty ridiculous; the price tag is very hard to swallow. But after spending some time with it, I started to appreciate it more and more. I used to be really self-conscious about litter smell. Although most people who come to my house never notice the smell of a litter box (because I brag so often), I always feel a little weird about it. Is someone coming by? Do a good shovel just to be sure. Surprise guest? Discreetly scoop while they are distracted.

With the Litter-Robot in my house, there is one less stressor in my daily life, and that makes my house a bit homier because of it. That alone is worth the price in my eyes. Think of it as a Roomba. A Roomba that your cats use as a toilet.

