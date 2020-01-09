Litt flies in to leave a deep impression on Magic Millions

Loading...

When he had his photo taken with his new $ 1.9 million purchase from the Magic Millions sales on the Gold Coast, Richard Litt realized that he had just successfully sold more for a young colt than his whole Stall was worth last time this time.

Litt was based on Warwick Farm and had flown to the Gold Coast on Thursday afternoon with the low-cost airline Tiger. After watching the foal, a son of Deep Impact from Honesty Prevails, he made a phone call to his biggest sponsor, Ottavio Galletta. Within a few hours, the humble trainer got into a bidding war with the Hong Kong multimillionaire and owner Bon Ho.

Richard Litt, left, with his Magic Millions deep impact colt.

“I’m done with the big boys now. This is a new level,” said Litt afterwards, “last year I had about a dozen horses in my stable and they wouldn’t have been worth $ 1.9 million together.”

There are not many chances left to buy a son of Deep Impact, the Japanese stallion who passed away last year, and Galletta would never miss this offer from Arrowfield Stud.