Lists, key players and forecasts

Key player: Erin Phillips. Phillips has been the pre-eminent player in the competition’s history to date. She has won two best and fairest championship titles in the league and is one class higher due to her skill and outrageous athleticism. It is dangerous in both striker and midfield and can turn a game in a short time. But the veteran broke the ACL in the big final last year and is facing a late start to the season. The crows’ chances may depend on how much football they can get from their co-captain.

Erin Phillips is the best player in the competition

Last season: Premiers (8-1)

The Crows lost their season’s opening game by one point against the Western Bulldogs before they wiped the ground with the rest of the competition and won eight games in a row, which ultimately turned out to be a Premier League procession. From the fourth round, nobody had a lead of five goals ahead of them. Adelaide’s crowning glory came when they defeated Carlton by 45 points in front of more than 53,000 fans at Adelaide Oval.

Forecast: Adelaide is again the team to beat, as the Crows had five Australians last year. The fact that they were largely immune to the expansion raiders was an advantage of being in a one-team city. The biggest threat to Adelaide’s campaign could be injuries. Phillips, Metcalfe and Scheer are all on the way back after their ACL injuries, while midfielder Martin and brilliant co-captain Randall will both miss the season after knee restorations. Wing Varnhagen is also facing a late start to the season after a knee injury in a training game against Fremantle last weekend.

Brisbane Lions

Trainer: Craig Starcevich

Captain: Emma Zielke

squad: Emily Bates, Jordan Zanchetta, Breanna Koenen, Sharni Webb, Jade Ellenger, Lilie Postlehwaite, Gabby Collingwood, Emma Zielke, Orla O’Dwyer, Natalie Grider, Rheanne Lugg, Sophie Conway, Kate Lutkins, Dakota Davidson, Greta Bodey, Lauren Arnell, Isabel Dawes, Allies Anderson, Selina Priest, Shannon Campbell, Arianna Clarke, Brianna McFarlane, Jess Wuetschner, Tahlia Hickie, Catherine Svarc, Lucy Bellinger, Jessy Keeffe, Maria Moloney, Hannah Hillman.

Key player: Jess Wuetschner. In the first few seasons, there were few more constant strikers in the competition than the stubborn and clever Wuetschner, who was all-Australian in 2018 and scored 26 goals from 23 AFLW games, followed by the incomparable Phillips. The Wuetschner pocket rocket survived a horror on the eve of the season after being struck by lightning while working on the docks in Brisbane. However, the Tasmanian remains on course to play in round one.

How they went last year: Fourth in conference B (2-5)

The Lions had lost major finalists in the first two AFLW seasons and could not repeat this form in 2019. Their best was still when they defeated the incumbent Prime Ministers of the Western Bulldogs on round four – but overall they were mediocre. The final round of the season was still a final victory, but Brisbane’s loss to previously unsuccessful Collingwood showed that the Lions ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

Forecast: The Bulldogs have also been looted, but perhaps no club is more affected by expansion than the Lions, who are on their way to 2020 with worrying inexperience. Tayla Harris, Jamie Stanton and Kaitlyn Ashmore left the first years of the competition before Sabrina Frederick, Nat Exon, Kate McCarthy, Captain Leah Kaslar, Sam Virgo and Jacqui Yorston left at the end of last season, not to mention assistant coach David Lake, which has taken the reins on the Gold Coast. Lions face a tough year after the Lions failed to score in the training game against Greater Western Sydney last weekend.

Geelong

Trainer: Paul Hood

Captain: Melissa Hickey

squad: René Caris, Danielle Higgins, Amy McDonald, Cassie Blakeway, Jordan Ivey, Julia Crockett-Grills, Madisen Maguire, Kate Darby, Nina Morrison, Georgie Rankin, Meg McDonald, Renée Garing, Aasta O’Connor, Gemma Wright, Olivia Purcell, Georgia Clarke, Melissa Hickey, Millie Brown, Mia Skinner, Becky Webster, Nicole Garner, Ms. McWilliams, Ms. McMahon, Ms. Boyd, Ms. Van De Heuvel, Ms. Taylor, Ms. Cranston, Ms. Teague, Ms. Bec Goring, Ms. Keryk.

Key player: Meg McDonald. McDonald was discarded by the Bulldogs after the first season of AFLW, causing the dogs to regret that decision with a brilliant debut campaign for the Cats last season. McDonald went on the defensive, was reliable in the air and was one of the main reasons why Geelong made it to the finals in season one. She was rewarded with a purely Australian selection and won the Cats’ first AFLW as the best and fairest gong, even after playing the end of the season with a stress fracture in her foot. But the vice captain of Geelong broke her finger during training on Thursday evening and is excluded at least until the middle of the season.

Cat skipper Melissa Hickey.Credit: Getty Images

Last season: Temporary finalists lose (3-5).

It was a fun old first season for the cats, who made it to the finals despite the worst percentage in the competition. Geelong benefited from the fact that they were placed in Conference B, which was ultimately much weaker. Close wins against Collingwood and Carlton were proof of that. But Geelong had only averaged 22 points throughout the home and away season, and her lack of firepower was revealed in a 66-point final played against the Crows.

Forecast: The Cats went in their first season with a young squad hoping that their group would grow together in the coming years. Last place in the final of the year will be difficult to secure, although the return of Nina Morrison, who tore number 1 in training days after her first win over Collingwood last season in 2018, should be a big boost for the midfield cats. McDonald’s loss will hurt.

gold coast

Trainer: David Lake

Co-captains: Leah Kaslar and Sam Virgo

squad: Paige Parker, Lauren Bella, Tori Groves-Little, Jordan Hickey, Jacqui Yorston, Charlotte Hammans, Lauren Ahrens, Sally Riley, Emma Pittman, Maddy Roberts, Lea Kaslar, Molly Ritson, Taylor Smith, Serene Watson, Tayla Thorn, Brittany Perry, Jamie Stanton, Kitara Whap-Farrar, Tiarna Ernst, Jasmin Hewett, Ellie Hampson, Sam Jungfrau, Kalinda Howarth, Hannah Dunn, Dee Heslop, Kate Surman, Cheyenne Hammond, Lexi Hamilton, Jade Pregelj, Georgia Breward.

Key player: Leah Kaslar. As one of several players who said goodbye to the Lions, the expansion club might not have had a larger contract than the defender who had the Brisbane captain last year. The reliable veteran is 171 centimeters tall and was a member of the Australian team in 2017.

Last season: N / A

Forecast: Gold Coast has been trying to get its eyes out of an already exhausted Lions squad, and a handful of Prime Minister Adelaide players have already landed. But most of their list consists of inexperienced Queenslanders. The juniors’ path in the Sunshine State was a successful breeding ground, but the depth is being tested. A defeat in the practice game against the expansion colleague St. Kilda probably showed the level of the suns.

Greater Western Sydney

Trainer: Alan McConnell

Captain: Alicia Eva

squad: Emily Goodsir, Alicia Eva, Alyce Parker, Maggie Gorham, Jodie Hicks, Rebecca Beeson, Jess Dal Pos, Nicola Barr, Tanja Hetherington, Ellie Brush, Aimee Schmidt, Louise Stephenson, Cora Staunton, Annalyze Lister, Lisa Whiteley, Taylah Davies, Georgia Garnett, Rebecca Privitelli, Lisa Steane, Pepa Randall, Elle Bennetts, Erin McKinnon, Haneen Zrelka, Ingrid Nielsen, Yvonne Bonner, Sarah Halvorsen, Tait Mackrill, Jacinda Barclay, Britt Tully, Jess Allan.

Giant leaders: Jessica Dal Pos, Cora Staunton, Alicia Eva, Pepa Randall and Britt Tully. Photo credit: Louise Kennerley

Key player: Cora Staunton. Staunton, a legend of Gaelic football in Ireland, turned her hand to the Australian game a few years ago and has proven to be one of the best players in the Giants in recent years. A broken leg at the AFL competition in Sydney last May threatened her career end. At 38, however, she returned inspiring and was appointed to the GWS leadership group.

Last season: Third in conference B (2-5).

The hopes for the Giants were high after a promising 2018 season in which they narrowly missed a big final berth. It just didn’t work for GWS last year. Some key players were unable to recreate their shape as it was 12 months earlier. Three consecutive losses at the beginning of the season led to a tough fight, although a comfortable win against the Cats in the last round was an indication of the group’s potential.

Forecast: Like the crows, the giants benefit from the fact that they are in a one-team state. Nevertheless, they lost Christina Bernardi and Phoebe Monahan, the midfielder, and Emma Swanson, the experienced on-baller, on the west coast. Inaugural Giants captain Amanda Farrugia also announced that she retired last year, which has somewhat exhausted the GWS. However, there is still a lot of talent on this list, which can be seen from the way the lions were stabbed in the sword last weekend.

North Melbourne

Trainer: Scott Gowans

Captain: Emma Kearney

squad: Sophie Abbatangelo, Daria Bannister, Taylor Mesiti, Elisha King, Kate Gillespie-Jones, Emma Humphries, Ashleigh Riddell, Aileen Gilroy, Emma Kearney, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Daisy Bateman, Nicole Bresnehan, Mairead Seoighe, Tahlia Randall, Sarah Wright, Brittany Gibson, Jasmin Grierson, Bethany Lynch, Jessica Trend, Ellie Gavalas, Mia King, Tahni Nestor, Jasmin Garner, Abteigrün, Jess Duffin, Libby Haines, Chloe Haines, Danielle Hardiman, Jenna Bruton, Vivien Saad, Emma King.

Key player: Jasmine Garner. The key forward will be burned into history forever after scoring the first goal in AFLW’s history in the 2017 opening round for Collingwood against Carlton. She moved from North to Arden Street before the first AFLW campaign and was impressed again – Australian side and part of a productive kangaroo outfit.

Last season: Third in conference A (5-2).

North had tousled the feathers with a bold recruitment frenzy that led to their first AFLW season, so expectations for the 2019 campaign weren’t surprisingly high. The Roos started with four wins in a row, including an overwhelming victory over the reigning premieres of the Bulldogs, but were knocked down by Adelaide on lap five. The Roos went to Western Australia, had to beat Fremantle to reach the final, but were trumped by the Dockers. North could have felt stiff if he had missed the final.

Forecast: The north looks like one of the teams to beat again. They weren’t that far from the goal last season and tried to improve their forward pressure, which led to the controversial decision to drop top-class goalkicker Moana Hope after just one season at the club. The loss of Australian defender Jess Duffin, who will miss the season due to pregnancy, leaves a hole, but this is a very talented group that should fight for a flag.

Jess Duffin will miss the upcoming season for North Melbourne. Credit: Joe Armao

Richmond

Trainer: Tom Hunter

Captain: Katie Brennan

squad: Sophie Molan, Phoebe Monahan, Katie Brennan, Monique Conti, Madeline Brancatisano, Christina Bernardi, Lauren Tesoriero, Courtney Wakefield, Hannah Burchell, Kodi Jacques, Alice Edmonds, Laura Bailey, Alana Woodward, Sabrina Frederick, Rebecca Miller, Laura McClelland, Ella Wood Sarah Sansonetti Kate Dempsey Holly Whitford Iilish Ross Nekaela Butler Emma Horne Tayla Stahl Cleo Saxon-Jones Ciara Fitzgerald Emily Harley Gabby Seymour Akec Makur Chuot Grace Campbell

Key player: Monique Conti. Brennan could be the captain and a bigger name, but Conti – who only turned 20 in December – could be the best newcomer to the Tigers. Conti was traded by the Western Bulldogs after a tense and difficult period in which AFL Richmond ultimately turned over to trading for the midfielder, and has proven its quality in two seasons since it made its debut and in the 2018 Dogs Grand Final achieved the best result before he was voted the best and fairest club last season and was named All-Australian. Conti has turned its back on the WNBL Melbourne Boomers. For the time being, the cross-code star is supposed to join forces to help the Tigers to the final.

Last season: N / A

Forecast: The Tigers were much more successful than the other St. Kilda expansion members when it came to attracting well-known recruits to enter the competition. Richmond’s page looks pretty talented on paper, although its depth, like multiple pages, could be an issue. Brennan is keen to establish himself as one of the competition’s leading midfielders, but as the training game against West Coast has shown, Bernardi, Stahl and Wakefield can only be a handful of them. Mention Friedrich’s imposing figure.

Conference B

Carlton

Trainer: Daniel Harford

Co-captains: Katie Loynes and Kerryn Harrington

squad: Grace Egan, Katie Loynes, Darcy Vescio, Madison Prespakis, Abbie McKay, Gabriella Pound, Tayla Harris, Vaomua Laloifi, Kerryn Harrington, Sarah Hosking, Jess Hosking, Lauren Brazzale, Lucy McEvoy, Brooke Walker, Chloe Dalton, Breann Moody, Katie Harrison , Georgia Gee, Charlotte Wilson, Nicola Stevens, Courtney Jones, Sharnie Whiting, Jess Edwards, Joanne Doonan, Emerson Woods, Alison Downie, Brooke Vernon, Natalie Plane, Serena Gibbs, Jayde Van Dyk.

Key player: Madison Prespakis. Prespakis was ranked number 3 in draft picks in 2018 and showed up last year. The clever midfielder indicated her class from the start of the season and launched a debut campaign that she could enjoy. She was a legend for the Rising Star Award and earned the selection of all Australians as a teenager. Prespakis also has a lot to offer, and if she can improve her tank, there could soon be discussions about the best player in the league.

Maddy Prespakis won the Rising Star Award last year. Credit: Justin McManus

Last season: 5-4 (second)

From the ashes of a wooden spoon last year, Harford turned things around at Ikon Park, and his lively and cheerful personality was reflected in the way his team played the game. The blues lost three of their first four, but went home and pushed Fremantle aside in the pre-finals, although Carlton ultimately didn’t compete against the mighty Crows on the big final day.

Forecast: The departure of Captain Brianna Davey against arch-rival Collingwood hurt the blues, but they seem to be making the most of the defeat by picking up young midfielder Lucy McEvoy with the No. 2 deal for Davey. There’s an experienced core that has proven to be effective, and with Prespakis and McEvoy on the rise, the blues should be competitive again. Harford has announced a move for Stevens, who has made a name for himself in defense.

Collingwood

Trainer: Steve Symonds

Captain: Steph Chiocci

squad: Sharni Layton, Chloe Molloy, Brianna Davey, Sarah D’Arcy, Emma Grant, Jordyn Allen, Sarah Rowe, Bretagne Bonnici, Alana Porter, Ashleigh Brazill, Eliza Hynes, Stacey Livingstone, Jaimee Lambert, Aishling Sheridan, Erica Fowler, Katie Lynch, Stephanie Chiocci, Rubin Schleicher, Kaila Bentvelzen, Jordan Membrey, Sophie Casey, Lauren Butler, Sophie Alexander, Mikala Cann, Georgia Gourlay, Machaelia Roberts, Maddie Shevlin, Kristy Stratton, Sarah Dargan, Ebony O’Dea.

Key player: Chloe Molloy. Molloy, the No. 3 in the 2017 draft, quickly established herself as one of the best defenders in the league and played her architectural role until the tee in 2018. She was named league’s rising star and came second in the best and fairest Competitions was an all-Australian. A serious foot injury ruled out the 2018 season and seriously injured the pies. But she’s back and if she can get her best back it will make a big difference.

Last season: 1-6 (last in conference A)

The pies looted by rivals, particularly North Melbourne, were always faced with the challenge last year, especially because of Molloy’s injury. Her young group was brave but had problems with ice games, and it was only on the last day of the home and away season that Collingwood was able to avoid being the first team to survive an AFLW season without a win and defeat the Lions in Victoria Park. Despite the success of some youngsters, coach Wayne Siekman was not held back after three sparse seasons.

Ijury dismissed Collingwoods Chloe Molloy last season.Credit: Getty

Forecast: The versatile Davey and the noble Molloy should give the pies who have not yet reached the AFLW final a boost. However, South Australian Symonds is still facing a tough fight, especially when it comes to finding regular ways to the goal.

Fremantle

Trainer: Trent Cooper

Captain: Kara Antonio

squad: Ashley Sharp, Kiara Bowers, Emma O’Driscoll, Mia-Rae Clifford, Tayla Bresland, Sabreena Duffy, Jasmin Stewart, Evie Gooch, Alex Williams, Aine Tighe, Lindal Rohde, Ebony Antonio, Katie-Jayne Grieve, Leah Mascall, Kara Antonio (née Donnellan), Sarah Garstone, Roxanne Roux, Philipa Seth, Hayley Miller, Stephanie Cain, Mim Strom, Gabby O’Sullivan, Sergeant Matilda, Ange Stannett, Ann McMahon, Bianca Webb, Gemma Houghton, Janelle Cuthbertson, Laura Pugh, Kate Flood.

Key player: Ebony Antonio: Versatile Antonio, who married teammate Kara Donnellan at the end of last year, can play at either end of the field. As an Australian in 2018, she stands out as one of the dock workers’ cannons.

Last season: 6-2 (lost provisional finalists)

The new Coach Cooper led the Dockers into unknown waters last year. Thanks to Bowers’ return after an injury, Fremantle fought its way through the home and away season in the tougher Conference A and lost only once in the small rounds to finish second behind Adelaide. However, the Dockers couldn’t do their best at Ikon Park when the stakes were high and were packed by the blues.

Ebony Antonio working for Dockers.Credit:AAP

Forecast: Although Fremantle may not have been hit as hard as the Lions, he looked increasingly weaker on paper this year as West Coast joined who had tried to raise eyes on Freo’s list among the best talents in Western Australia. Melissa Caulfield, Ashlee Atkins and especially Australian Dana Hooker need to be replaced. Still, it would be stupid to write them off, as the dockers did until 2019. They also landed up-and-coming talent Roxy Roux in last year’s draft.

Melbourne

Trainer: Mick Stinear

Captain: Daisy Pearce

squad: Tegan Cunningham, Meg Downie, Maddison Gay, Karen Paxman, Elisa O’Dea, Daisy Pearce, Bianca Jakobsson, Sarah Lampard, Libby Birch, Kate Hore, Chantel Emonson, Shelley Scott, Katherine Smith, Lily Mithen, Lauren Pearce. Aliesha Newman, Niamh McEvoy, Fally Sherriff, Jacqueline Perry, Brenna Tarrant, Harriet Cordner, Maddy Guerin, Sinead Goldrick, Shae Sloane, Tyla Hanks, Eden Zanker, Shelley Heath, Krstel Petrevski, Gabrielle Colvin, Ainslie Kemp.

Key player: Daisy Pearce. It’s hard to get past the icon Pearce, who returns to the game after last season’s absence to give birth to twins. But the midfielder is back and looks good. He’s ahead of the game in training against Collingwood last week. Pearce is expected to be 32 in May and is nearing the peak of her career. Due to her skills and her football skills, she can continue to exist after all Australian gongs in 2017 and 2018.

Daisy Pearce is back for Dees.Credit: Getty Images

Last season: Fourth in conference A (4-3).

It was a frustratingly familiar story for the demons, who were among the most consistent teams in the first three seasons of AFLW without reaching the final. After the Dees narrowly missed the decision-maker in 2017 and 2018, they remained arithmetically out on the hunt in the 2019 finals, but were beaten by Adelaide to put an end to Melbourne’s season.

Forecast: Especially when compared to the Bulldogs, the Dees were relatively spared during the expansion signing, with Cat Phillips being the most noticeable after St. Kilda. And since Pearce is indeed a recruit, the Dees could be optimistic that they will be a better team this year. However, this is before injuries are considered and the demons have not done well on this front. Defenders Shae Sloane and Katherine Smith were both reconstructed on the knee, while Lauren Pearce will be out with a knee injury earlier this season.

St Kilda

Trainer: Peta Searle

Co-captains: Rhiannon Watt, Cat Phillips and Kate Shierlaw

squad: Molly Mc Donald, Alison Brown, Emma Mackie, Claudia Whitfort, Darcy Guttridge, Samantha Johnson, Rhiannon Watt, Alison Drennan, Kate McCarthy, Jessica Sedunary, Isabella Shannon, Kate Shierlaw, Courteney Munn, Hannah Priester, Nat Exon, Poppy Kelly, Caitlin Greiser, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Melissa Kuys, Kelly O’Neill, Georgia Patrikios, Tamara Luke, Olivia Vesely, Clara Fitzpatrick, Rosie Dillon, Selena Karlson, Nicola Xenos, Nadia von Bertouch, Tarni White, Catherine Phillips

Key player: Kate McCarthy. The speedster signed alongside Exon from the Brisbane Lions. McCarthy can play in midfield as well as forward and is a dangerous player. The Saints will be strengthened if they can recapture their purely Australian form from 2017.

Dangerous player: Kate McCarthy attacks Melissa Caulfield.Credit:AAP

Last season: N / A

Forecast: Despite a conscientious and organized effort, the Saints were not very lucky from the expansion signing point of view because they were unable to land a large fish. Still, they have a lot of AFLW experience on their list and a strong VFLW campaign last year should make them more likely to gel than some other sites. Georgia Patrikios, the early conscript, looks like a star of the future, while young midfielder Olivia Vesely shone in the training game against the Suns, a result that should have encouraged St. Kilda.

West Coast

Trainer: Luke Dwyer

Captain: Emma Swanson

squad: Mikayla Bowen, Kellie Gibson, Brianna Green, Court Guard, McKenzie Dowrick, Emily Bonser, Beatrice Devlyn, Maddy Collier, Ashlee Atkins, Melissa Caulfield, Danika Pisconeri, Niamh Kelly, Emma Swanson, Belinda Smith, Grace Kelly, Ashton Hill and Dana Hooker, Imahra Cameron, Kate Bartlett, Mhicca Carter, Tarnee Tester, Hayley Bullas, Parris Laurie, Talia Radan, Chantella Perera, Emily McGuire, Katherine Orme, Cassie Davidson, Sophie McDonald, Alicia Janz.

Key player: Dana Hooker. Hooker, one of several Fremantle-signed Eagles signings, is a highly reliable midfielder who won Freo’s first best and fairest position for women in 2017 before being named All-Australian for this inexperienced West Coast outfit in 2018 and 2019.

Last season: N / A

Forecast: There is an argument that the talent in WA was tense even before the Eagles entered the competition, making their job in season one unenviable. There are a handful of seasoned AFLW players, but for the most part, this Eagles list is untested at level. You will compete against it, although McGuire and Cameron have both noticed and lost a lot in a training game against the Tigers.

Western bulldogs

Trainer: Nathan Burke

Captain: Ellie Blackburn

squad: Brooke Lochland, Ellie Blackburn, Isabella Grant, Isabel Huntington, Gabbynewton, Kirsten McLeod, Deanna Berry, Bonnie Toogood, Eleanor Brown, Nicole Callinan, Lauren Spark, Gemma Lagioia, Celine Moody, Ellyse Gamble, Aisling McCarthy, Naomi Ferres, Elisabeth Georgostathis, Britney Gutknecht, Ashleigh-Gast, Hannah Munyard, Bailey Hunt, Hannah Scott, Aisling Utri, Kimberley Rennie, Nell Morris-Dalton, Danielle Marshall, Kirsty Lamb, Amelia Van Oosterwijck, Katy Herron, Angelica Gogos.

Key player: Brooke Lochland. Perhaps the best individual performance in an AFLW game remains to this day: Lochland’s seven-goal game against Carlton in 2018. This performance led Lochland to win the league’s goalkicking crown and a purely Australian gong this season. But a leg injury on the eve of last season excluded Lochland late into the season and she couldn’t find her touch from the previous season. The dogs will be keen for the striker to strike gold again.

Last season: 2-5 (last in conference A).

The incumbent prime ministers won their first two games of the season, but were defeated by North on round three and never recovered. The dogs ended in five trot defeats and ended two games without defeat.

Forecast: Prime Minister Groves’ resignation in the middle of the year led to the appointment of St. Kilda Great Burke, despite refusing for weeks that he was interested in the top job at Whitten Oval. After Emma Kearney and Jenna Bruton had lost to North last year, the Dogs had another success, with co-captain Brennan and the best and fairest Conti leaving last year. The silver lining was the purchase of the No. 1 pick for the versatile Newton that was supposed to be a weapon. The list already looks very different from the one that won the 2018 flag, but there is still a healthy core. Two years after her last knee recovery, eyes will be on Huntington, who also spent time behind the ball in the preseason.

