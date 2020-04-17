Lister Stealth was teased as the fastest SUV in the world

Lister is working on what he says will become the fastest SUV in the world and has just viewed a car with a new teaser video.

This is probably not the first time you’ve heard of a new SUV developed by Lister. About two years ago, Lister introduced its Jaguar F-Pace-based LFP, delivered as the world’s fastest SUV. It is still unclear what has happened since then, but this pressure shows that the name of the SUV has been changed to Lister Stealth and may have been further refined.

Lister Stealth, like the F-Pace SVR, will have a 5.0-liter V8 engine with the addition. However, this powertrain will make a lot of modifications to make it at least 666 hp.

This added grunting will propel the Stealth to 60 mph (96 km / h) in 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km / h, securing the title of the fastest SUV in the world.

From the teaser it is clear that many visual modifications will also distinguish Stealth from the conventional SV-FR Pace. For example, the front fascias with new carbon fiber accents will be revised. There is also a carbon fiber rear diffuser, glossy black wheels, new exhausts and Lister badges.

Lister did not suggest specifying when Stealth would be introduced, but the clip offers some consolation in the form of an audio recording of a devilish SUV exhaust system.

