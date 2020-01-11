Listen to the new uplifting song from Sia 'Original' from the soundtrack to 'Dolittle'

Sia has released her uplifting new single “Original”, released from the soundtrack for the next Robert Downey Jr. Dolittle film.

“I will not waste my life being typical / Imma being original, even when it is difficult,” sings Sia on the chorus. “And I won’t change when they say” no “/ Imma be original.”

Dolittle, a new version of the classic story of the doctor who can talk to animals, hits theaters on January 17.

“Original” marks Sia’s first new solo song since “Out There” in 2019, a collaboration with Hans Zimmer which served as the theme song for the BBC One Planet nature documentary, Seven Worlds.

Although Sia has not released an album of new non-Christmas songs since This Is Acting in 2016, the singer has taken care in recent years of her collaboration in LSD with Diplo and Labrinth as well as her constant band work Original: In the past four years since This Is Acting, Sia has contributed new songs to movies like Lion (“Never Give Up”), Wonder Woman (“To Be Human”), My Little Pony: The Movie (” Rainbow “), Fifty Shades Darker (” Helium “), At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (” I’m Still Here “) and Dumplin ‘(” Here I Am “with Dolly Parton), as well as songs written for the character of Natalie Portman in Vox Lux.