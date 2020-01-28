Demi Lovato is back with new music after a two-year break. The 27-year-old singer silently dropped the song “Anyone” for her Grammy performance on January 26 and the text refers to the heartbreaking journey she made before her drug overdose in 2018. In an earlier interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lovato said she is ‘ready’ for a comeback with this personal single.

“The moment I was recording it, I almost listened back and heard these texts as a cry for help,” Demi said, revealing that she was writing the song four days before her overdose. “And you listen to it a bit and you think a little, how did nobody listen to this song and think,” Let’s help this girl. ” Do you know what I say? … I sang this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. “

The words Lovato chose an insight into her former inner pain: “I tried to talk with my piano / I tried to talk with my guitar / spoke to my imagination / Familiar with alcohol,” she sings. “Everyone, please send me someone / Lord, is there anyone? I need someone / Everyone, please send me someone / Oh, Lord, is there anyone?”

Performing this song marks a new chapter for Lovato, and it is rumored that she will follow it up with another song entitled “Survivor.” Listen to “Everyone” below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW3aJ-3SEVU [/ embed]