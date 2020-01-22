Pearl Jam has released the first single from their upcoming Gigaton LP, the “Dance of the Clairvoyants” propellant. Their 11th studio album, Gigaton is their first LP in seven years and the follow-up to Lightning Bolt in 2013.

“Expecting perfection / leaves a lot to ignore,” sings Eddie Vedder. “When the past is the present and the future is no longer / And each tomorrow is the same as before.”

“‘ Dance ’was a real storm of experimentation and collaboration …” wrote bassist Jeff Ament via the group’s Twitter. “We have opened new doors creatively and it is exciting.”

“Making this record has been a long journey,” said guitarist Mike McCready in a statement regarding Gigaton. “It was sometimes dark emotionally and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental roadmap to musical redemption. Collaborating with my group mates on Gigaton has finally given me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times. “

Pearl Jam will tour to support Gigaton this spring. The 16-date North American tour will begin March 18 in Toronto, Canada, and end April 19 in Oakland, California. The trek continues with a European summer stage which begins on June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.