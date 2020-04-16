Listen to the inspiring new song ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ from Angels & Airwaves

[Photo by: Caleb Mallery]

Well, after a short teaser on April 14, we now have a brand new one Angels & Airwaves song. The new song is called ‘All That’s Left Is Love’.

Tom DeLonge spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music and said all proceeds from the track would go directly to Feeding America.

Angels & Airwaves have been relatively quiet since 2019. But that was a busy year for Tom DeLonge and the crew. They dropped two new singles, “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl”. Then they briefly teased a new song called “TIME BOMB” on New Year’s Eve while showing some footage from an upcoming documentary. They also completed a massive American tour.

Now Angels & Airwaves are angels again, by donating the proceeds from “All That’s Left Is Love” to Feeding America.

Feeding America addresses the needs of individuals struggling with food insecurity in the United States and wants to end the fight against hunger.

DeLonge described his involvement with Feeding America in a recent interview with Lowe.

“Gwendolyn Meyer, she’s in the dynasty of a huge international food consortium,” DeLonge begins. “She’s a great woman and she’s put me in touch with Feeding America for the past few years, and mostly through my ex-wife. She was actively involved and dragged me in. So I went out with Feeding America, and I distributed food on holidays and for those in need. I went to school and distributed food to many of these children who eat alone at school. And many people think that the United States is clearly a richer country than others, but there is still so much poverty here. ”

“As you know, you live in Los Angeles and you can tell there is a difference between the classes. I could easily make one phone call and say, “Why don’t we do this? Because this is something everyone needs now. People cannot take care of their family. Children are not in schools where they get their only meal of the day. “It worked a little bit and you know it’s meant to be. I’m super proud to be here at Feeding America.”

The last AVA record was set in 2014 The Dream Walker and with three new songs to their name, and a potential fourth with “TIME BOMB”, hopefully there will be news of a new record soon.

Until then, check out the latest Angels & Airwaves song, ‘All That’s Left Is Love’.

All That Left Is Love Lyrics

Never open those eyes

to see your old life again

Do you ever look back at that night

Just before that, the world cried

We have never been here

In order not to love less, to love more

And now, after everything we’ve seen

Yeah, I’m sure it’s for me

What we will be … ..

I wait for the winter pass and we

tried to make it last but it is

Difficult at best,

If our heart can never rest

It is worst at night

Always say we pass first, then

delete the messages

Those who really hurt

We send a call

love runs from a crawl

The world is different now

We feel more of us

When the days get tough

A little bit is enough

If all that’s left is love

Spring has come and the

leaves are off the lawn,

I wish I could stop the fear

As the summer evenings approach

We are locked in our beds, but we

Laugh at what is being said

remember how it all starts

A little smile from your friends

I gave you my spark

Hope, when things get dark

The world is different now

We feel more of us

This place is such a mess

But we always pass the test

If you feel like looking up

When the days get tough

We get ourselves that medicine

A little bit is enough

If all that’s left is love

Life is so unreal, so unreal

Let us know what you think of Angels & Airwaves ‘All That Left Is Love’ in the comments below!

