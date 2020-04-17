Listen to the anthemic new collaboration of MGK, Travis Barker and iann dior

(Photo via YouTube)

If you don’t check out iann dior yet now is the time. The 21-year-old rapper has just entered into a new partnership with Machine gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The new song is titled “Sick and Tired”.

Dior teased the song last week, saying he had some good news. It has been speculated that the new track was an unreleased track that MGK, Barker and Dior recently played together. Well, “Sick and Tired” confirmed it was.

dior teased the new song with a photo. That image confirmed that Machine Gun Kelly and Barker would appear on the track.

April 17. pic.twitter.com/SIQLxQWSuW

– sad boy dior (@ianndior) April 9, 2020

Now we know for sure and iann dior’s “Sick and Tired” doesn’t mess around. dior dropped the track early on April 17 and dropped the music video just at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The new song definitely fits the mood of Machine Gun Kelly’s recent projects with Barker. The pop-punk-inspired hip-hop track has an accompanying music video for fans of visuals.

We see Machine Gun Kelly and iann dior each imprisoned in dealing with their respective issues before coming in contact and jamming, including Barker.

Listen below to ‘Sick and tired’.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGlHkSHC_qw (/ embed)

“Sick and tired” Lyrics

I went crazy to find out

But I’m stuck in a drought

I think I’m starting over

I went crazy to find out

But I’m stuck in this house

I am my only friend

Lately I’ve known I’ve been a punk and I need to get sober

Double cup it got me stuck, I think I’m losing it

“Every time I get stuck

There is a line in my head

All my friends that they’ve been dead since I broke up

It’s every time you come to mind

Think about the times, but I know you will never change. I am not sobering, sick and tired of love

If you draw that line bae, I hope you know I’m going over it

I’ve gone crazy to find out But I’m stuck in a drought

I think I’m starting over

I’ve gone crazy to find out But I’m stuck in this house

I am my only friend

Again and again

It’s like I never win

Why you put me down, it doesn’t make sense

I am no longer sober

But I’m trying to pretend everything is fine, but it’s over

I get drunk and interrupted

My eyes are red because I am angry with myself

I put the opening in

Everything I say just tell me it’s wrong

I told her I won’t be here long

I can’t stop it

Every time you come to mind

I brought another reminder to keep yours inside

I saw us drowning as a flood

And everything is nothing if you’re not here tonight

I’ve gone crazy to find out But I’m stuck in a drought

I think I’m starting over

I’ve gone crazy to find out But I’m stuck in this house

I am my only friend

Again and again

It’s like I never win

Why you put me down, it doesn’t make sense

I am no longer sober

But I’m trying to pretend everything is fine, but it’s over

Watch them perform “Sick and Tired” live last month.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PIax3US__w (/ embed)

Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming Travis Barker-produced pop punk album Tickets to my doom still has no final release date, but is expected this summer.

The album was initially teased as a rock album during studio sessions with Travis Barker, black bear, Goody Grace, Mod Sun and more in December.

A while later we discovered the name of the record in an interview with Zane Lowe.

The record has a huge amount of guests that will appear. Other previous blackbear contributors, Trippie Redd and Young Thug will accompany him on the new project. The rapper has also revealed hopes for collaborations Attila frontman Fronz and the used singer Bert McCracken. Machine Gun Kelly got at least one wish fulfilled with the Used singer.

It was initially teased for release in early 2020, but later turned into a summer drop. Several teaser clips have arrived, including a full performance of a self-titled track recently, while Machine Gun Kelly has provided a playlist of songs that inspire the album.

