St. Vincent shared a new remix of Beck’s “Uneventful Days” which turns the song into an explosion of future funk.

The original Uneventful Days from Beck’s latest album, hyperspace, is a spatial pop air anchored by lively drums. On his new remix, St. Vincent cuts the track and reorganizes it into an effervescent groove, adding additional bass, keys and lots of sticky guitar riffs.

“I guess I listened to a lot of Seventies Herbie [Hancock] and WAR at the time and wondered how much funk was in me too,” said St. Vincent in a statement. “I sent it to Beck and he dug it out, but he said,” It should be three bpm faster. “And what do you know? He was so right. It made all the difference in the groove.”

Beck is out hyperspace last November, marking his 14th studio album and the first since 2017 Colors. At the moment, he only has one tour date in the U.S., April 20 at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

As for St. Vincent, she released her latest solo album, Masseduction, in 2017, when last year she produced the new Sleater-Kinney record, The center will not hold. She is also preparing to present a new film, The Nowhere Inn, at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Beck and Saint Vincent have recently been announced as performers for an upcoming tribute to Prince, which will take place after the 2020 Grammy Awards and will be broadcast on television in April.