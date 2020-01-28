After celebrating the premiere of him Seasons documentary and unveiling of the name of his fifth studio album, Justin Bieber had another surprise in store for us on Monday evening: a new song! The 25-year-old singer dropped a new song with the title “Get Me” with Kehlani, and we can’t help but wonder if his wife, Hailey, is the inspiration behind it.

In the song Bieber sings about how compatible he and his partner are and sings: “Ooh, you don’t compare, don’t fit them, do you understand me? / Judgin” by the way you open up, you get me / Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you see me / Looking at the way we mix, you get me. “Hailey also joked about the muse of his album in the Seasons docuseries.

“Get Me” is the second single from Bieber’s upcoming Changes album following “Yummy.” The album will be released on Valentine’s Day and Bieber will shortly thereafter embark on a five-month national tour. The release of “Get Me” is also only a few days after Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, said she endured “emotional abuse” during their relationship, although he has not yet dealt with the claims publicly.