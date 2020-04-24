Listen to Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single ‘Righteous’

The Juice WRLD family has released the late rapper’s first posthumous single. According to a statement his family shared via his Instagram, “Righteous” was recorded in Juice WRLD’s home studio in Los Angeles.

The thoughtful song addresses anxiety and tries to stifle it by self-healing while recognizing the cyclical dependence that results. “The whole white Gucci suit, I just feel, yeah / I know the truth is hard to digest, yeah,” he said. “Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah / Codeine drips on my bedside table / Takin’s medicine to fix all the damage / My planet-sized anxiety / Holes in my skull over time / My heart on the ice. “

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share your music to come with the world was not an easy task. Honoring the love that Juice felt for his fans while highlighting his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us, “the family said in a statement announcing the release of the single.

He was also referring to the Live Free 999 Fund, which Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, created in honor of her son. With the support of Grade A and Interscope, the fund works to support young people who are struggling with substance abuse, anxiety and depression by supporting programs that address these and other mental health issues, and seeks to normalize conversation around these topics, especially in underserved communities.