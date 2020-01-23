Listen to Iggy Pop join Cage the Elephant on the new version of 'Broken Boy'

Cage the Elephant called upon Iggy Pop for a new version of their song “Broken Boy”, which is released from the fifth album of the group Social Cues. On this version, Pop arrives for a verse and adds accompanying voices to the raucous track.

“Cage is a very high energy outfit, living the dream of rock, so for a few fun minutes, I was one of the boys,” Pop said in a statement. “It seems pretty mean to me.”

“He is such a pioneer in many areas: lyric, cultural, poetic, visual, musical and stylistic,” added Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz of Pop’s contribution. “Only a few times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I am grateful and amazed to have experienced and testified not only to his creativity, but also to his kindness, humility and humanity at first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love. “

Social Cues, which dropped last spring, is nominated for the best rock album at the Grammys 2020, which takes place this weekend, while Pop will be awarded the Recording Academy’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cage the Elephant recently completed a two-month tour with Beck and Spoon. The group’s performance on Austin City Limits, recorded at the Moody Theater, will be broadcast on January 25 as part of the 45th season of PBS. The group will travel to Europe and the United Kingdom in February before performing in Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina in March, and Lollapalooza Brazil in April.