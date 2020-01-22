Listen to 'Feuer', an ode to self-acceptance, from Waxahatchees new album: NPR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEyYlyRr2_U [/ embed]

When Waxahatchee, also known as songwriter Katie Crutchfield, released an EP with replacement folk songs called Great Thunder in late 2018, Waxahatchee reverted to an earlier, slimmed-down and intimate sound after the volume had grown over the years – the length she had published since 2012. Waxahatchee’s fifth album, the recently announced Saint Cloud, seems to be another return to this impulse: self-reflection with clear eyes and down-twisted distortion.

“Fire”, the album’s first single, was released on a trip from Memphis to West Memphis, Ark. Written about the Mississippi. The song pulsates gently under Crutchfield’s singular voice; In her video she is on the same bridge and often sings in front of the camera.

Crutchfield describes the song as a love song for himself; Saint Cloud was written in the aftermath of its decision to become sober and “Fire” is a testament to what Crutchfield has learned since then. “If I can accept that I have only a partial view of the universe and don’t know everything or have a lot under control,” says Crutchfield, “then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself and be closer to my own truth . “

Saint Cloud will be released on March 27th on Merge Records.