Listen to David Bowie's “I Can't Read” 97 in “Is It a Wonder? EP

David Bowie’s “I Can’t Read 97” has been released. The acoustic rendering will appear on the next Is It Any Wonder? EP. It follows the release last week of an unreleased version of “The Man Who Sold the World” of the set of six songs. The other EP songs will arrive one by one on a weekly basis during the following month.

Originally appearing on Tin Machine’s first self-titled album in 1989 and written by Bowie and Reeves Gabrels, “I Can’t Read” was re-recorded by Bowie in 1996 as part of his Earthling sessions. According to one statement, it was Bowie’s favorite solo version and at one point, it appeared on a main version of Earthling. The song was cut in favor of “The last thing you should do”.

The accompanying official video was filmed by Tim Pope in January 1997 during rehearsals in Hartford, Connecticut. In the clip, a masked Bowie is seen looking in a mirror while a projection of his uncovered face sings the lyrics.

Is it any wonder? is one of two new versions of Bowie in the works. The other, ChangesNowBowie, arrives April 18, the day of the record store, in LP and CD in limited edition.