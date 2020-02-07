Listen to Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Expressway to Your Heart’ on Live LP

The latest release in the ongoing live download series from Bruce Springsteen is a show he played on May 4, 2009 with the E Street Band on Long Island, the Nassau Coliseum in New York. This was the first leg of the Working on a Dream tour and there are many live rarities, including ‘Kingdom of Days’,’ Rendezvous’, ‘The Wrestler’ and a cover of the 1967 classic Soul Survivors’ Expressway to Your Heart. The show marks the only time that Springsteen has ever played it live.

At the start of the show, Springsteen spoke about the connection between Long Island and his home state of New Jersey. “Many millions of years ago, New Jersey and Long Island were one continuous land mass,” he said. “So we’re happy to be here tonight with our lost brothers and sisters and the E Street Band came here tonight to fulfill his solemn vow to rock the house!”

Later in the tour, Springsteen started playing classic albums from his back catalog, such as Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Greetings From Asbury Park. At this point, however, he was still mixing, although he had already left most of the songs from Working on a Dream. The tour also marked the last of Springsteen with Clarence Clemons, who died in 2011.

Springsteen has not been on the road since the end of The River tour in early 2017. Last year he released the new LP Western Stars, but he did not support him with a tour. He is reportedly working on a new E Street Band album with producer Ron Aniello. When it ends, he has promised the fans that there will be another tour, although the timing remains unclear.