Listen to Billy Porter’s timely remake of “For what it’s worth”

Last fall, Billy Porter realized that a presidential election was on the horizon and decided that the time had come to motivate voters by song.

“I have always been a political artist,” said the actor, singer and star of Pose and Broadway’s Kinky Boots. “I grew up as an artist during the AIDS crisis and have always used my voice that way. So, for the future, I knew it was an election year and I wanted to find documents that could speak to this process. “

At the suggestion of his manager, Porter turned to “For What It’s Worth” by Stephen Stills, which Stills wrote and recorded for the first time with Buffalo Springfield in 1966; it became their only success the following year. Originally inspired by a Sunset Strip demonstration on a club curfew, which resulted in a confrontation with the police, the song – with its nods of paranoia and guns – transcended its time. It has become one of the must-have protest pop songs of the past five decades, covered by Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Lucinda Williams, Kid Rock, Rush, The Staple Singers, Nancy Wilson of Heart and many more.

“As the lyrics fell, I quickly realized that my little song spoke much more than a simple confrontation between a gathering of young people visiting a music bar about to be demolished and a rather excessive number of police officers Riot control LAPD intends to disperse the overflowing crowd that had spilled onto the street, “says Stills. “I deliberately resisted the urge to rewrite or expand my theme and let the metaphors speak for themselves. Fortunately, successive generations have found something that touches them personally or alludes to their own sense of apprehension during tumultuous times. “

Porter was born two years after the original version of “For What It’s Worth” was released, but says he already knew it when his manager suggested he cut his own version. “This song is ubiquitous,” says Porter. “It is in all the war films [in Vietnam] ever made. It’s everywhere. At the time, protest music was one thing, so it seemed perfect. “

When Porter reread the lyrics, they struck him as listening to the times in a way he hadn’t expected. “I watched the lyrics and they reminded me a lot of our news cycle,” he says. “In the sense that it highlights what’s going on.”

In collaboration with producer Zack Arnett last September, Porter took on parts of the original – the austere drumming rhythm and a re-enactment of Neil Young’s scary guitar notes – but also gave him a feeling of R&B and hip-hop. “I wanted it to be like Aretha Franklin’s version of” Eleanor Rigby, “” he says. “I wanted to honor the original intention while retaining who I am and where I come from.”

Porter has improvised a new ending, where he streaks and improvises on the word “change.” “Everything came out organically,” he says. “I knew I wanted to say something and it had to be positive and hopeful, and I was just singing at the end. In the news cycle, I find that there are many complaints and many statements and observations, but not much concentration on how we change or approach things. So I wanted to offer some hope. Yes, things are happening, but how do you change it for good? “

For his part, Stills says he is “both proud and delighted” that Porter has relaunched the song. “For many years, no one has tried to” take it over “like the covers are supposed to do,” he said. “The fact that an artist of Billy’s caliber chose to add his fulfillment to my song from so many years ago is exactly what I wanted.

While the “everyone’s watching what’s going on” hook has also taken on a new context in light of the coronavirus, Porter also believes that the remake adheres to its original purpose of encouraging people to vote in November. “It’s our call to action, and I hope people are inspired and remember to vote,” said Porter, who is working on a memoir and album inspired by classical dance artists like Sylvester, and will perform the fairy godmother in an upcoming Cinderella remake. “It’s our duty.”