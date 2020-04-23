Listen to an unfinished song from Gerard Way’s ‘Hesitant Alien’ sessions

[Photo by: Jen Rosenstein]

Gerard Way surprised fans with some unreleased demo tracks a while ago and he’s doing it again with a new set of unreleased demos.

The My chemical romance frontman offers a brand new track and a missing part of “Crate Amp” that started that jam session.

In early April, Gerard Way gave fans a handful of previously unreleased demos from his solo material. He gave extensive descriptions of the creation of the tracks shortly after and now he’s back with more.

You can check out the new numbers and their descriptions below.

“PS Earth”

“This was recorded at the end of the Hesitant Alien demo sessions, only Doug and I. I thought it was good enough at the time, felt a bit 90’s, but didn’t bring vocals in the end. I really like the bridge. Looking back on the whole thing, I like it, but I’m not sure I’m going to finish it. Guitar, bass by me. Programmed drums from Doug. “

“Crate Amp_01”

“This is the beginning of the crate amplifier jam. As I mentioned in the other post about the Crate amp jams, I wasn’t sure when Doug was in recording mode because I was in the living room with the amp so I just started playing. I feel like making more of these crate amps. I think we can confuse it even more. At some point, I think, in a later issue, Doug tried to do this thing placing a glass bottle over one of the microphones, to make it sound more confused and a little bit underwater.

Oh, and when I bought this amp I also bought an old Peavy, another kind of amp that is cheap and saw you use a lot of metal bands in the 80’s. It also sounds quite confused, and I think it also has distortion built in. However, the amps sound quite different.

I can’t remember which guitar I played, but I’m pretty sure it was the BC Rich Mockingbird Lindsey gave me for Christmas that I love. BC Rich is one of these companies that gear heads love, and the 80’s saw a lot of metal bands, all kinds of metal bands, use them. Thrash, hair metal, just all kinds of metal. The Warlock was everywhere.

Years ago I heard that this successful musician bought a ton of a certain type of guitar to target the market to them, so I thought I would do what he did but in the opposite direction, and nobody really wanted to buy a ton of guitars and that would not really increase in value. Just to be a clown. I didn’t do that in the end because it would have been a gross misuse of money to make a joke but I ended up getting one. I like the shape very much. It sounds metal. ‘

What do you think of Gerard Way’s new demo tracks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

