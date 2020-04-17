Listen to 20 seriously underrated pop-punk albums from the 2010s

You’ve probably misused the play button on your iPod, uh, we mean the smartphone freezes pop-punk gems in the 2010’s. But maybe you missed a few or threw away an album that deserved more time.

Anyway, we are there for you. Here are 20 pop punk albums that deserve more respect from the 2010s.

20. Forever The Sickest Kids – Forever The Sickest Kids (2011)

Forever The Sickest children2008 album, Underdog Alma Mater, shot new energy in the pop-punk scene. Subsequently, their self-titled encore received mixed reviews in 2011. Still, hits like ‘Keep On Bringing Me Down’ and ‘Crossroads (I think you can say things get pretty serious)’ emphasized an album that was criminally underestimated. Despite excelling at the Billboard 200, FTSK’s second major work struggled to extend the legacy of their first, and perhaps even to the band’s surprisingly quick disappearance. It deserves a better legacy than that.

19. Hot Mulligan – Pilot (2018)

Potentially the future flag bearers of pop punk, Hot MulliganIs Pilot paved the way for their popular recent releases. The band mixed the pop punk sound of the 2000s with the ‘sad boi’ style that had become popular in the early years of the decade. Pilot is a product of two generations of the genre. Maybe Hot Mulligan sets the tone for how pop punk sounds in the 2020s.

18. Newly Found Glory – Radiosurgery (2011)

Radiosurgery probably lives at the bottom of the Newly found glory discography. There are the first, early 2000s and all beautiful covers. Then there is the popular collaboration with Hayley Williams in “Vicious Love” followed by the mix of tempo Coming home. We may finally come Radiosurgery merged with the 2017 release, Makes me sick. But the 2011 album is the best NFG, full of smacking songs like ‘Anthem For The Unwanted’ and ‘Summer Fling, Do’t Mean A Thing’. It deserves to be in the regular rotation for fans of the band.

17. Dollar signs – This will haunt me (2018)

Dollar signs deserve recognition for everything they’ve done in the past five years, not just it This will haunt Me. They are an ‘Everymans band’, a nice mix of emo, pop punk and ska. “Sadderday”, “Tears / Beers / Fears” and “Waste My Life Away” are all striking songs. We hope dollar signs will continue to build on their momentum and find a well-deserved larger audience by 2020.

16. Man overboard – Heart attack (2013)

Heart attack lost in the shuffle. The album came out as poppier bands like All time low, the Ready Set and the sad boi corner of pop punk dominated the scene. While it plays a key role in the third wave of the genre, Man overboard may not get the credit they earn for their work in 2013.

15. Driveways – Nightmares (2018)

Driveways’ first full-length flashed the band’s balance between post-hardcore and throwback pop-punk. NightmaresLead single ‘Drop Dead’ is a great introduction to Boston residents’ ability to change tempo and keep their sound refreshing. “Blindfolds” is so old it hurts. “A Few Good Dreams” is rising. Each of the songs differs from each other, making this album as complete as an album with only seven tracks.

Zebrahead – Call your friends (2013)

“Sirens” is an anthemical, fast and perfect opener. ‘Call Your Friends’ is the ultimate party punk zebra head song. The whole album shines with pleasure. Maybe too much fun, with songs like ‘With friends like this who need herpes’. Nevertheless, it should have done more for the legacy of zebrahead.

13. Stand Atlantic – Skinny dipping (2018)

Stand Atlantic were introduced with their debut in 2018, Submerge skinning. The album’s opener, ‘Lavender Bones’ seems to be the band’s most popular track, but there is so much more to this record. Bonnie FraserThe vocals rise in “Bullfrog”, “Speak Slow” has a serious kick and “Cigarette Kiss” is beautifully written. The Australian natives have been building the album ever since and are sure to increase in the 2020s.

12. Guns – Fear (2012)

Pistols getting lost in the third wave of pop punk bands. Everyone remembers groups like the Wonder Years, State Champs and Real friends. But the 2012 Handguns album, like everything else, contributed to the scene’s comeback. Stay With Me was one of the better pop-punk songs of the decade. “Early Retirement” is a typical pop punk from early 2010. The whole album is just perfect.

11.blink-182 – Neighborhoods (2011)

Ah, the last full length included Tom DeLonge. Reviews were muddy and some fans scolded it flashing-182 comeback album that was expected to sound like a love child in between Angels & Airwaves and +44. Nor does it help the band cut the album from their live shows. But there is a lot of greatness here: ‘Kaleidoscope’, ‘Inhabitants’, ‘Wish well’ and ‘Even if she falls’, just to name a few. On the reunion album, fans were able to give the trio a real goodbye before DeLonge followed his otherworldly instinct and the rest of the band changed course.

10. Light years – I’ll see you when I see you (2015)

Always a support act but rarely a headliner, Light years toured the world with the biggest names of pop punk. Still, they were more talented and more likable than most. The Light Years’ 2015 album reminded fans why this legacy from Kent, Ohio was probably the most overlooked pop punk band of the 2010s.

9. Modern baseball – Sport (2012)

Sport is another one of those albums that got lost in the shuffle in the early 2010s. The record is not too presumptuous and avoids the pop-punk tropes (whining, contrived lyrics, etc.) at work at the time. Sport the basis for Modern baseballSuccessful five-year run after release. The band changed their sound and found a more emo / indie tone with the popular 2014 release, You’re going to miss it alll.

8. Forever Came Calling – What is most important (2014)

What is most important features one of the best pop-punk songs of the decade in “Indebted.” It’s catchy, combines tempo, and has an irresistible hook. The rest of the album supports it well with songs like “August Is Home” and “Rather Be Dead Than Cool”. Although you are never a band you would see on the main stage during Warped Tour, Forever Came Calling were just as good as the legends they covered in their early years. What is most important is their best work.

7. Real friends – Could be This place is the same and we just change (2014)

The first full length of the pop-punk darling catapulted them into the hearts of listeners everywhere. While the album is prized as a pop-punk success story, it’s hugely underestimated as a wonderful tribute to Illinois, the band’s home state. The giants of the genre cut their teeth through the Land of Lincoln, and this particular chapter in Real Friends history should be put on a pedestal.

6. Yellow card – Say yes when you have finished thinking (2011)

Pop Punk’s glimmer started to fade in the late 2000s. The ‘standards’ returned to radio pop, hip hop and country. Scene kids attracted to emo and post-hardcore. That’s when pop punk veterans Yellow card galloped in Gandalf-esque, glowing horses and all, reminding everyone that the genre was not dead. Their comeback album didn’t bite their previous work, but it did help build a fan base for younger pop punk bands to grow from. When the history of pop punk is told, the album should not be forgotten.

5. We Are The In Crowd – Best intentions (2011)

This 10 track album is full of gems. ‘Rumor Mill’ hits like an opener and acts as a driving melody with the chemistry of the band in full screen. ‘On Your Own’ is a striking track and ‘Kiss Me Again’ with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, still persists. Best intentions introduced the talented We are in the crowd to the world. But the album doesn’t seem like a real pop-punk cloak with its worthy colleagues.

4. Belmont – Belmont (2018)

BelmontThe self-titled album is tailor-made for fans of both pop punk and easycore. Hollowed Out builds perfectly into a popping chorus. “Recluse” is unashamedly aggressive and “Pushing Daisies” is arguably the best track on the album. Belmont’s advance to stardom was slower than other Chicago Friends Real Friends of Knuckle Puck but this album deserved to blow up.

3. WSTR – Red, green or in between (2017)

This band deserves more downloads, period. “Eastbound & Down” and “Featherweight” are two of the best pop-punk songs of the decade, highlighting an album that went under the radar in 2017. The band’s new song “Filthy” builds on their sound. To give WSTR a shot, people.

2. Wide – Old bones (2015)

Old bones was a bit of a scene hit. “Coffee Talk” echoes on pop-punk playlists, while “Come & Go” just pops. But ‘Storyteller’ is the epitome of perfect pop punk in 2015, with a booming bridge, infectious chorus and non-stop energy. Broadside are effortlessly anxious yet maintain a clean sound that avoids overproduction. The band’s musicality is unparalleled with excellent lyrics. Broadside’s Old bones and after that paradise (2017) should have elevated them to superstar status.

1. Trophy Eyes – The American dream (2018)

The American dream felt like the second coming of Up to your neckHuge album from 2015, Life is not out to get you. It has everything from the anthemic “More Like You” to the poppy “Friday Forever” and the relatively toned down “Lavender Bay”. Of course there is the hit “You Can Count On Me”. For some reason, however, it didn’t knock as tightly as it should.