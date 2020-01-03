[LISTEN] Mick Jenkins is "carefree" in his "Circus" single

Loading...

After Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins announced a new project on the horizon, he's preparing to release his seven-song project Circus, which is a sequel to the 2018 album Pieces Of A Man. In anticipation of the release, Jenkins gave fans a first taste of the project with “Carefree”.

With Pieces Of A Man, Jenkins showed his poetic poetry and talent for synth soundscapes. In "Carefree" Jenkins highlights a similar talent. Silky-soft keys ensure a distinctive beat. "We don't crouch, we were cool. I said we don't want smoke. When the cops stopped it was Pop Smoke," he recites.

Carefree, produced by Detroit’s legendary Black Milk, is a slimmed-down introduction to the upcoming project. In connection with the release of the single, Jenkins made his debut on the cover and tracklist of his album. The painted artwork positions Jenkins as a member of the circus and rides an elephant while juggling. "Carefree" appears second on the EP, just after the opening piece "Same Ol".

Check out the album art and track list below.

While Jenkins waited until the new year for the debut of the track, he already teased a 30-second excerpt of "Carefree" on social media in November.

Hear "Carefree" above.

Circus appears 1/10 on Free Nation / Cinematic. Get it here.

