[LISTEN] & # 39; Money Play & # 39; by Burna Boy brings tropical flair to winter

Christmas time already has her favorite songs. Mariah Carey's 25-year hit "Everything I Wish For Christmas Is You" is at the top of the charts, as are some other classics that are over five decades old. Still, these songs are not for everyone, so Burna Boy offered an alternative. He recently decided to bless the Christmas season with a new title called "Money Play". Instead of sleigh bells and messages of holiday cheer, "Money Play" is a more tropical affair, which also gives Burna the opportunity to spend some time talking about his prosperity.

Burna Boy, while sharing the song, wrote: "In the spirit of a person like #SANTABURNA, I am presenting" money game "to you."

Burna Boy announced his presence in 2019. This summer he released his fourth album, African Giant, which included appearances by Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Damian Marley, YG and Future. Burna Boy also returned the favor to Smith and played in "Be Honest", their first new song of the year. He went on to work with Ed Sheeran and Stormzy on "Own It". He also appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk last month.

Listen to "Money Play" above.

