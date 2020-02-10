List of winners of the 2020 Academy Awards: See which films and nominees have been awarded the Oscar in Gold

LOS ANGELES – Oscar Sunday is here!

After months of speculation and numerous award ceremonies, the nominations for the 92nd Oscar were announced last month.

Nine films were nominated for the best pictures, and “Joker” led the pack with eleven nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix as the best actor. “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” each collected 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood is the second year in a row without a host and focuses on large amounts of music, comedy and star power.

The winners will be updated on this page with the broadcast of the Academy Awards.

Here is the full list of nominations and winners:

best picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best director

Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips for “Joker”

Sam Mendes for “1917”

Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”

Best actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Fame”

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver in “Marriage History”

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage History”

Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”

Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern in “Marriage History”

Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh in “Little Women”

Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Tom Hanks in “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”

Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”

Al Pacino in “The Irishman”

original score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet”

Custom screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes”

Original screenplay

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Animated short film

WINNER: “Hair Love”

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister”

documentary

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

Brief documentary topic

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

International feature film

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Northern Macedonia, “Honeyland”

France, “Les Misérables”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

South Korea, “parasite”

Animated feature film

WINNER: “Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

Costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Make-up and hair styling

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

cut

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

product design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

