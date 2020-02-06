List of projects included in the $ 3.5 billion bond program

Detrot – Michigan traffic authorities have released the list of projects included in the new liaison program for the reconstruction of certain highways.

Michigan Governor Whitmer announced the executive action during her state speech in January. This means that MDOT can build about twice as much on routes with I, US and M numbers as it does now, she said. The funds would not be used to repair local roads.

“I will use the power of my office to do what I announced. Because for me in Michigan, impatience is a virtue. No more waiting to fix our streets,” said Whitmer during her speech.

The $ 3.5 billion bond program will cover 49 projects that will help rebuild major highways and bridges in the state’s busiest corridors. According to the MDOT, the plan also enables the acceleration or expansion of a further 73 projects.

List of replacement / remodeling projects in Southeast Michigan:

List of replacement / remodeling projects outside of SE Michigan:

