List of opponents of the Steelers in the 2020 set

The Steelers, who finished their season with a 28-10 loss against the Ravens on Sunday, now know who and where they will play in 2020. They still don't know when.

With the regular 2019 season now closed, the list of opponents of the Steelers in 2020 is resolved.

As a second finalist in the AFC North, the Steelers will receive the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Broncos.

Your route calendar will include games against the Ravens, Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Cowboys and Giants.

The NFL will announce the dates and times for the 2020 calendar sometime in mid-April.

The 2020 Steelers calendar includes games against only five teams that made it to the playoffs this season.

