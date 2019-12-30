List of new laws that will take effect in 2020 – The Reporter

Loading...

From data privacy to accessory housing units and smoking in state parks, a large number of California laws will take effect when 2020 begins.

Throughout the year, the Senate and the State Assembly voted to pass a series of bills that were subsequently enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom, or in previous years by Governor Jerry Brown, and which will take effect on January 1. January. Below is only one sample.

Among the new laws there are several regulations related to traffic. For example, Bill 1266 by Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, allows cyclists to travel in a straight line through a right or left turn lane at an intersection if allowed by an official traffic control device . The legislation would also require the Department of Transportation to develop standards to implement those provisions.

The bill of Assembly 392 of Shirley Weber, Democrat of San Diego, revises the rules for the use of lethal force by peace officers. The law modifies the language of Section 835 (a) of the California Penal Code to require law enforcement to use lethal force only when an officer believes with objective reason that such force is necessary.

At the same time, Senate Bill 230 by Senator Anna Caballero, Democrat of Salinas, requires law enforcement agencies to rewrite force use policies and provide mandatory training for all officers to comply with the law

The new year will also see an important new consumer data privacy law. Bill 375 of Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Monterey Park, allows California residents the right to know what major technology companies know about them and prevent their personal data from being sold, while having the ability to sue companies for data breaches if they do not protect their data.

Senate Bill 310 by Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Berkeley Democrat, allows convicted criminals who have completed their sentences, probation, probation and supervision to serve on jurors.

Since 2020 is a year of presidential elections, several laws related to elections come into effect. One is Bill 1707 of Assembly of Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, which allows voters to use electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets at polling places, provided that the device does not violate other laws within the Code California election.

Bill 2188 by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, further modifies the Political Reform Act of 1974, which requires the dissemination of political announcements about who paid them, extending the disclosure notices to digital advertisements. The ads must clearly show who funded them and provide a link to a website that lists such disclosures.

Senate Bill 8 by Assemblyman Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, promulgates a $ 25 fine for smoking on California's beaches or state parks, although they will still be allowed to light in parking lots or on paved roads.

With the growing proliferation of craft beers, Bill 205 of Assemblyman Tom Daly, Anaheim Democrat, revises the definition of beer in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act to include alcoholic beverages that are fermented with fruits, honey, herbs and spices instead of just barley, malt and hops

Assembly Bill 619 by Assemblyman David Chiu, a San Francisco Democrat, allows restaurant customers to bring their own cutlery and reusable containers and eat with them or from them. It also gives food vendors permission at fairs, community events and concerts to serve food in reusable containers instead of single-use containers.

Bill 68 of Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco, seeks to make it easier for California residents to build accessory homes on their properties. The bill eliminates a provision in the Planning and Zoning Law that imposes standards on lot coverage, requires local agencies to approve or deny a permit application to create an ADU within 60 days from the date on that a local agency receives a request if there is a single or multi-family dwelling in the lot and authorize the Department of Housing and Community Development to submit written conclusions to a local agency if the ordinance complies with state law, among other things.

Bill 1482 of the Chiu Assembly seeks to limit annual rent increases to 5 percent plus inflation and also prevents landlords from evicting tenants without justifiable reason.

Senate Bill 142 by Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, requires companies to provide safe and clean breastfeeding rooms for employees and also a sink with running water and a refrigerator to store milk. The law also states that employers must provide adequate rest time for employees to pump milk.

Bill 5 of the Assembly of Lorena González, Democrat of San Diego, codifies the 2018 decision established by the Supreme Court of California at Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Los Angeles Superior Court that requires independent contractors to be reclassified as employees and stipulates that companies must use a three-pronged test to prove that their workers are independent contractors instead of employees. Among the professions that are likely to be reclassified by legislation are shared travel drivers, janitors, housewives and landscape architects. Doctors, lawyers and real estate agents would be among those exempt from the law, and newspaper operators will have a one-year exemption.