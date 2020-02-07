LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees – The locals you should be interested in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – When the world tunes in to the 92nd Oscar this Sunday, filmmakers from all over the world will honor Oscars for their incredible work. However, a number of nominees with connections to the San Francisco Bay Area are represented at this year’s Oscar Awards. Here are the nominees with local connections to cheer on this weekend:

Tom Hanks – Actor in a supporting role – “Nice day in the neighborhood”

One of the most famous movie stars in the world was born in Concord, California and grew up in the Bay Area. He lived in the Fruitvale district of Oakland and on a houseboat at the mouth of Oakland. He attended Bret Harte Middle School in Oakland and graduated from Skyline High School in Oakland in 1974. In high school, he worked at the Oakland Coliseum and sold peanuts. After high school, he attended Hayward’s Chabot College.

In a New York Times editorial, Hanks spoke about his time at Chabot and how impressive it was: “I drove past the campus with one of my children and summarized my two years there as follows:” This place did me something i am today. “

Steven Zaillian – Writing a customized script – “The Irishman”

The screenwriter / director / producer attended Sonoma State University, but graduated in 1975 with a degree in cinema because he wanted to “live in San Francisco”. He previously won an Oscar for the script for ‘Schindler’s List’. He received an Oscar nomination for writing “Gangs of New York”, “Moneyball” and “Awakenings”. He now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

Josh Cooley (director), Mark Nielsen (producer) and Jonas Rivera – Animated feature film – “Toy Story 4”

Cooley was born in Berkeley in 1979 and grew up in Livermore. He started as an intern at Pixar Studios in Emeryville in 2004 and worked his way up to become one of the best filmmakers.

Rivera was born in Castro Valley and has a degree in film production from the State of San Francisco. He was the school’s first spokesman in 2016. He joined Pixar in 1994. Neilsen graduated from Chico and joined Pixar in 1996.

Kathryn Hendrickson & Rosana Sullivan – Short film (animated) “Kitbull”

Sullivan attended the University of San Francisco and graduated from the San Francisco Academy of Art in 2010. Since 2011, she has been working at Pixar Studios in Emeryville. Hendrickson has been with Pixar since 2012. The nominated film takes place in the Mission District of San Francisco.

Matthew Wood and David Acord – Sound Editing – “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker”

Wood was born in Walnut Creek, California in 1972. He works with Acord on Marin County’s Skywalker Sound. (?)

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson – Sound mixing – “Ad Astra”

Both work at Marin County’s Skywalker Sound.

Roger Guyett and Patrick Tubach – Visual Effects – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Russell Earl – Visual Effects – “Avengers: Endgame”

Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Pablo Helman and Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli – Visual Effects – “The Irishman”

Helman works at Lucasfilm. Estebecorena and Grabli work at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

