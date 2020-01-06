Lisa Vanderpumps Restaurant Pump is still open after a car accident

Loading...

The West Hollywood Restaurant Pump by Lisa Vanderpump is back in operation after a car was thrown through the front of the restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

A representative of the former star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” told Page Six on Monday that the restaurant and bar were “all clean as if nothing had ever happened.” They continued to work on Pump’s garden side and only the lounge is closed while replacing the outer glass wall. “

The glass wall was destroyed after a Ferrari “crashed” through the terrace shortly after 2:00 p.m. during the brunch service. A woman was taken to hospital for cuts.

We have been informed that the driver spoke to the police on site and it is believed that “he turned into Pump to avoid a head-on collision when he turned into another car that passed through Santa Monica Boulevard the yellow light was racing. “

The 59-year-old Vanderpump made the accident clear shortly afterwards on social media and wrote: “No. We are not a drive-thru. Thank God no one was hurt. “

The accident report was not immediately available.

The other restaurant SUR by Vanderpump, which is the focus of the “Vanderpump Rules”, is right next to Pump.

,