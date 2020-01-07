Lisa Vanderpump in class action lawsuit for alleged failure to pay wages and breaks in restaurants

Loading...

For Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, life is not all rosé and diamonds.

The restaurateurs are being sued for not paying minimum and overtime wages, offering meal breaks or compensation for breaks in their various restaurants, including Tom Tom, SUR, Pump, and Villa Blanca, and for not violating California competition law until Los Angeles Superior Court received documents from page six on Tuesday.

A former employee, Adam Pierce Antoine, filed the class action lawsuit on December 16, 2019, claiming that the behavior took “at least four years before the filing”. He hopes to involve employees who have worked in the restaurants during this period in the lawsuit. In his complaint, Antoine also claims that time recording was manipulated under California law, although employees typically worked more than 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day.

Antoine worked for Vanderpump and Todd from September to December 24, 2018.

“These are disgruntled former employees who were given many warnings by management and then released,” a source close to the case told us.

A first trial date was set for March 13.

Meanwhile, the former couple “RHOBH” are still repairing the pump after a Ferrari crashed into the glass wall between the terrace and the sidewalk on Sunday. A woman was taken to hospital for cuts.