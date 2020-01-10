Loading...

At CES this week Dr. Lisa Su is sitting for a round table discussion with various technical publications. AMD came to CES this week with some important announcements about its Ryzen 4000 Mobile family of APUs, and Dr. Su confirmed and commented on a number of points during the interview.

Anandtech has a transcript of the discussion that is worth reading, but I want to comment on two specific issues that Dr. Su has discussed. First, she confirmed that we will see Zen 3 in 2020, although she did not provide a specific date or performance information.

It is generally expected that Zen 3 will be the last AM4 / DDR4 renewal for AMD and that the company will move to new DDR5 platforms in 2021. There have been rumors that AMD intended IPC for enhancements with Zen 3 instead of trying to increase the clock speed of a uniform chiplet structure that would combine all eight cores around a centralized 32 MB L3 cache, instead of the L3 in two 16 Distribute MB chunks. Such optimizations would bring about a 1.17x IPC improvement over the Ryzen 3000 family based on the Zen 2 architecture. None of these rumors are confirmed, so we will have to wait and see what happens in this area.

AMD’s mobile strategy

Mobile has always been AMD’s weakest market, but the company seems to have a real chance with the Ryzen 4000 family. Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake family surpasses six cores, while AMD has squeezed eight into a suite of 15 W Ryzen CPUs. Now, admittedly, we do not know which frequencies these chips will contain under load, but AMD’s 8-core basic frequency is 1.8 GHz, 2 GHz with the 8C / 8T 4700U and 2.1 GHz on the 4600U (6C / 12T). The 4500U (6T / 6C) has a basic clock of 2.3 GHz and the 4300U (4C / 4T) rises to 2.7 GHz.

Intel shows a rather different pattern. The 6C / 12T i7-10100U has a basic clock of only 1.1 GHz. Decreasing to 105100U (4C / 8T) immediately improves the basic clock to 1.8 GHz. The Core i3-10110U (2C / 4T) has a 2.1 GHz basic clock. We use the base clock in all cases when discussing TDP, because Intel derives its TDP figures from the base clock. What we see here is that Intel cuts the basic clock much harder than AMD when it adds cores. Switching from 4C / 4T to 6C / 12T triples the number of threads from Intel, but lowers the base clock by 1.48x. AMD switches from 4T – 16T – quadruples the number of threads – and cuts the basic clock by only about a third. We can also compare it to the current Ryzen 3000 Mobile family, although not perfect – both the 3700U and 3500U are 4C / 8T parts, and AMD does not send any of them this time. However, it is interesting that the Ryzen 5 4500U maintains the same 2.3 GHz basic clock speed as the Ryzen 7 3700U, despite the fact that it has a 6C / 6T configuration as opposed to 4C / 8T. Everything else right, I would expect a 6C / 6T CPU to consume more power than a 4C / 8T chip, so the fact that AMD holds the same basic clock while adding two cores is a positive sign.

Strictly speaking, this can be traced back to the mathematics envelope and AMD is definitely the company that catches the ground in this comparison. Intel’s top-end 10nm CPUs are demonstrably more efficient in terms of battery life than AMD’s 12nm equivalents. Because TDP assessments are not actually measurements of power consumption, we cannot draw firm conclusions about how the two companies will compare, but AMD is going to achieve a number of significant benefits here.

When I discussed the Intel press conference at CES, I noticed that AMD and Intel talked about their next-gen products in very different ways, with Intel indicating advanced partnerships in AI and showing off multiple foldable PCs, while AMD concentrated much more on their own APUs. The difference is more than just deep. Asked at various points how AMD would respond to specific initiatives that Intel launched in mobile devices around features such as Thunderbolt 3, 1W screens and Integrated Connectivity (CNVi), Dr. A largely similar answer: AMD has been building up momentum with OEMs before Ryzen was launched, they see increased engagement and sales, and the Ryzen 4000 Mobile family should increase the appeal of the company’s products and enable them to compete in more premium SKUs.

The huge market share of Intel and the frequent use of Marketing Development Funds have given the company much more influence on the laptop designs that its customers put on the market than AMD could ever expect. There is a chicken and egg problem here, where AMD is gradually building up both mind share and a customer base. Clients must associate AMD sufficiently with premium laptops so that OEMs want to spend time and money to create premium experiences around AMD products. Dr. Su reiterates that AMD strives in volume areas of the market rather than trying to reach smaller niches. I interpret that this means that we have been trying to build AMD into the real premium market for several years and that it is a similar process to the way the company has gained space in the server market in the last three years. Much will come down to the lifetime of the battery, but the mobile clock speeds set by AMD imply that the company has done a good job in that regard.

