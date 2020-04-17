Lions spotted napping on highway through coronavirus lockdown

SOUTH AFRICA (FOX News) — A pleasure of lions has been caught on digital camera napping on a highway in South Africa all through the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

“This lion delight are commonly resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an location Kruger travellers do not see,” Kruger Nationwide Park tweeted on Monday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar highway just outside of Orpen Relaxation Camp.”

The pics were being taken by Kruger National Park Ranger Richard Sowry.

South Africa Nationwide Parks, which operates the recreation reserve, closed Kruger Countrywide Park on March 25 to protect against the unfold of coronavirus. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 23.

Kruger Countrywide Park spans just about 2 million hectares of northeastern South Africa and is household to a huge array of wildlife, such as what is acknowledged as the “Big Five”–buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion and rhino.

A preferred safari desired destination, the sport reserve was established in 1898.

A study executed in 2005 and 2006 documented that Kruger Nationwide Park was home to an approximated 1,600 lions, in accordance to its website.

Previously this yr a baboon in Kruger Countrywide Park went viral after it stole and then groomed a lion cub.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA

— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

