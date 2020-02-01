Lions sign Hunter Steward again, adding son of former NFL star Tertaverde | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Steward was nominated for the 2016 Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which is awarded annually to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canadian soldiers.

“Hunter remains important to us in both the run and the pass blocking game,” said Lions general manager Ed Hervey. “With our mission to be dominant in the field of scrimmage, he also possesses the size and physicality that we need in advance.”

23-year-old Testaverde attended the 2019 training camp with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and appeared in a preseason match against Dallas and completed four passes for 41 yards. He then joined the XF’s Tampa Bay Vipers and was with them for a mini-camp in December.

His father Vinny was the first generally chosen in the 1987 NFL design by Tampa Bay and would play 21 seasons in the competition.

Arndt originally signed with Ottawa in September 2017 and started the last four games of 2019 for the Redblacks. He finished the season with 103 rounds for 940 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in seven total appearances.

Alouette plate running back James Wilder Jr.

MONTREAL – The Alouettes signed veteran American run James Wilder Jr. back to a one-year deal Thursday.

The six foot three, 232 pounds Wilder spent the last three seasons with Toronto. He was the biggest rookie of the CFL in 2017 and helped the Argonauts the Gray Cup that year.

Wilder appeared in 13 games with Toronto last season, hastened to 464 yards and added 58 catches for 415 yards. He meets the need for Montreal, causing William Stanback to fall in the off season, allowing him to sign with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The Alouettes also announced the release of quarterback Antonio Pipkin, who started last season as the club’s starter before losing the number 1 course to Vernon Adams Jr. On Tuesday Adams signed a contract extension with Montreal until the 2022 season.

Former CFL GM Reed returns to coaching

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Wildcats have hired former CFL coach / GM Kavis Reed as their offensive coordinator.

The Wildcats, a junior team that played in the Prairie Football Conference, made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Reed, 46, was fired last July as general manager of Montreal Alouettes after his appointment on December 14, 2016. The CFL club went from Reed to 10 to 30 years during Reed’s term of office.

The resident of Georgetown, S.C., has an extensive CVL coaching CV, in particular as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos (2011-13) and Montreal (2017), with an overall record of 22-39. Reed was also a former defender back with Edmonton (1995-1999) and was an all-star competition in 1997.

Eskimos sign Canadian Hoover for expansion

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Eskimos have signed Canadian security Jordan Hoover for a contract extension up to and including the Thursday 2021 season.

Hoover would become a free agent on 11 February.

Hoover has spent three seasons with Edmonton and started with 17-of-53 regular season games. He has collected 83 tackles, a bag and two interceptions.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

The Canadian press