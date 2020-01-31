Lions extend the first round of elections in 2018, Canadian OL Peter Godber

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber for a one-year contract extension that will keep him in orange and black until the 2021 season.

Godber was entitled to become a free agent after 2020.

“Peter is an excellent young piece for our offensive line and helps us with continuity on our list,” said General Manager Ed Hervey.

“The dedication he showed to our offensive line here in our facility this season shows his commitment to becoming an even better player.”

Godber, drawn in by the Lions on Round 1, third overall in the 2018 CFL draft, started his rookie season as a reserve on the offensive line before working his way into the starting center position in September. He has played a total of nine games this season.

Godber then started the 2019 season on the injured list when he suffered a broken foot late in his rookie campaign. His effort and hard work paid off and he was activated for the club’s regular season finale on November 2nd.

“I appreciate the support of the organization and Ed Hervey. It shows that they believe in me and I plan to agree with them. It’s also great to be back with the guys who train every day. We are trying to build a base identity on the offensive, ”said Godber.

Born in Toronto, has played 48 games in four seasons at Rice University. He played both the right and left guards for the owls and never missed a start in his last 19 games.