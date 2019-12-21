Lionel Messi ends the year with 50 goals for the sixth consecutive time

Loading...

"Now we have a well-deserved leave. We will try to improve when we get back. We can still improve."

This is the last round before the break, with the league resuming the first week in January.

It was the ninth year that Messi finished with at least 50 goals for the club and the country – 45 of them in 2019 for Barcelona, ​​five for Argentina.

It has reached the cap every year since 2010, with the exception of 2013 when it had 45.

Messi's highest score was 91 goals in total in 2012.

Messi guides the ball in front of goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco of Deportivo Alaves. Credit: Getty

"It gives us a big advantage," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

"Leo can suddenly appear and mark out of nowhere like this."

Messi's 50th goal came with a nice shot from outside the box in the 69th minute after a set-up from Suarez.

The goal allowed Messi to advance with a strike from Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as the top scorer in the league with 13 goals.

Suarez played a role in all four Camp Nou goals, scoring his own on a penalty kick in the 75th.

Messi recognizes the faithful of Barça – and his own brilliance.

The Uruguayan striker also set up Griezmann's first game in the 14th and Vidal's goal in the 45th.

Alaves, without a win in four consecutive league games, is 15th.

Meanwhile, Seville won 2-0 to Mallorca, threatened with relegation, to strengthen their hold on third place.

Diego Carlos scored in the first half and Ever Banega in the second to leave Seville five points from Barcelona.

Moi Gomez scored at the start of the second half to give Villarreal the middle of the table a 1-0 victory over Getafe to 10, ending the home team's three-game winless streak .

Fourth place in Getafe, defender Mathias Olivera was sent off in the 61st.

Valencia substitute Manu Vallejo scored his first high-level league goal in added time to save a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

The visitors seemed to have sealed the points after Sergi Roberto's goal on an 83rd minute free kick before Vallejo's late intervention.

AP

