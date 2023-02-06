Fear Not: The Lion on Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli Dress Is Fake

Trends come and go, but this season’s new haute couture looks from Schiaparelli are sure to be remembered. Designer Daniel Roseberry made an unforgettable impression when he debuted his Spring 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, complete with wild animal-inspired ensembles. Models Shalom Harlow and Naomi Campbell graced the runway with hand-painted wool and silk bustier dresses featuring oversized snow leopard and wolf heads, respectively. Meanwhile, Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner both wore black gowns with an oversized lion head on the shoulder; Irina strutted down the runway while Jenner was seated in the front row. Luckily for animal lovers everywhere, this fierce accessory was crafted from faux fur and not a real animal.

We think it is commendable of Roseberry to take a stand against animal cruelty while still providing us with an unforgettable fashion show. Although, we must remind ourselves that not all luxury items are created equally. Let’s delve into the truth behind Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli dress and the implications that come with our choices as consumers.

How Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner both wore a black gown with an oversized lion head on the shoulder?

Time by time fashion industry tends to be more creative and challenging the norms. It is no surprise when Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner both wear a black gown with an oversized lion head on the shoulder at separate fashion shows. However, it was perceived by many as being insensitive to use animal heads as accessories due to their resemblance to real taxidermy.

The controversy sparked when people thought that the lion head on Jenner’s dress was real. But Roseberry made it clear that the heads were, in fact, faux fur, created with love and respect for animals. He has previously used animal prints in his designs as a tribute to wildlife conservation efforts, so this look was no exception. When we make conscious choices about what we buy, it can help support designers and companies who are making efforts to be kinder to animals and the environment.

Why is it commendable of Roseberry to take a stand against animal cruelty while still providing us with an unforgettable fashion show?

The fashion industry has a long history of exploiting animals for their fur and leather, so it is commendable of Roseberry to take a stand against animal cruelty while still providing us with an unforgettable fashion show. By using faux fur instead of real animal parts, he was able to create an amazing look without harming any living creature. His designs are also an important reminder for us to think twice about the clothing and accessories we purchase. It’s easy to get caught up in trends, but if we take a step back and consider the implications of our purchases, we can make more conscious decisions that are better for animals, ourselves, and the environment.

The Truth behind the Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli Dress

Fear not: neither Jenner’s lion head nor the rest of Roseberry’s animal looks were made of actual dead animals. The designs were all man-made out of faux fur, foam, and resin. Schiaparelli and Jenner both noted the synthetic nature of the garments in their Instagram captions, perhaps trying to pacify angry commenters. It’s a shame since the uproar obscures the deep backstory behind the creations.

Additionally, in the collection notes, Roseberry explained the importance of his designs. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century work The Divine Comedy, Roseberry recreated “the leopard, the lion, and the she-wolf—representing lust, pride, and avarice” in Inferno as a tribute to nature and to women. He says that his designs are meant to be a “guardian of the woman who wears it.”

Roseberry’s work celebrates the beauty of nature without exploiting animals and encourages us to make more mindful choices when it comes to fashion. His designs remind us that we can still enjoy luxurious looks while being conscious of animal welfare. It is a message we should all strive to remember.

In a Nutshell

So, rather than be outraged over something that did not even exist in reality, let us celebrate fashion’s new age of creativity and use this moment to remind ourselves of how our buying decisions can positively impact the world. We can all make a difference. Let us continue to be mindful of our purchases and strive for ethical fashion that respects animals, people, and the planet. Roseberry’s designs are a reminder of this.