Linksys Introduces Its Next WiFi 6 Mesh Router With An Affordable Price Of $ 150

Linksys unveiled some new wireless routers today at CES and one of the most notable products is an upcoming WiFi 6 mesh router which arrives at an incredibly affordable price while offering great features like 4 Ethernet ports as well as latest WiFi technology.

Linksys previously released a WiFi 6 version of its popular Velop mesh router system in October. This is a robust option for connection speeds (up to 5.3 Gbit / s) and home coverage and is priced at $ 400 for a single unit or $ 600 for a pack of two .

While some may find the price worth it, many customers may be looking for the latest WiFi 6 standard at a more affordable price… step into the Linksys MR7350.

From what it sounds like, it naturally won’t offer the same speeds as Velop WiFi 6 routers, but the MR7350 is expected to arrive later this year at a price of just $ 150. It also retains features such as four Ethernet ports and even a USB-A port.

If the router does launch at $ 150, that seems to be a really solid value and will help advance the adoption of WiFi 6 even if for the moment the only Apple devices compatible with WiFi 6 are the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more details on the launch of the MR7350 later this year.

