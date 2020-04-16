Linksys asks users to reset passwords after hackers hijacked their home routers last month

Image: Janbarkmann

Router seller Linksys has blocked user accounts from its WiFi smart cloud service and is asking users to reset their passwords after accounts have been hijacked and to change router settings to redirect users to malicious sites. .

Linksys decision only affects smart WiFi accounts. Linksys Smart WiFi is a cloud-based account system that allows device owners to connect to routers (and other computers) over the Internet to manage router settings.

Wi-Fi is widely deployed on Linksys’ fleet of routers, making it an ideal target for hackers who want to hijack routers en masse.

According to a report from Bitdefender released last month, this is exactly what happened recently. The cybersecurity firm said it detected an organized campaign to enter D-Link and Linksys routers and change its DNS settings.

Users accessing certain sites have been affected by the fact that hacked routers redirected to malicious sites by promoting a coronavirus-type application that had Oski’s malware.

According to Bitdefender, redirects were made when users tried to access sites like:

aws.amazon.com

goo.gl

little

washington.edu

imageshack.us

ufl.edu

disney.com

cox.net

xhamster.com

pubads.g.doubleclick.net

tidd.ly

redditblog.com

fiddler2.com

winimage.com

Linksys confirmed the report’s accuracy at the end of March, and this month the company closed its Smart WiFi accounts to try to contain the attacks and extinguish hackers on users’ devices.

The company decided to block accounts and request a password reset because it could not detect which accounts were hacked and which ones were not, and decided to act on them all.

“Linksys is trying its best to make it harder for bad guys. But there are no guarantees,” Linksys said.

The company is now asking users to reset their passwords and choose a password they don’t use elsewhere.