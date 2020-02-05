LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner hands over the CEO torch to Ryan Roslansky

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s LinkedIn business gets a new CEO. Ryan Roslansky, the current senior vice president of products and user experience, replaces Weiner and will report directly to Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

Microsoft announced the follow-up plan on February 5. The removals will take effect on 1 June 2020.

Roslansky is responsible for determining and implementing the global product strategy for LinkedIn, according to (what else?) His own LinkedIn profile. He has been with LinkedIn for almost 11 years.

Weiner becomes LinkedIn’s Executive Chairman, just as the creation of LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman became Executive Executive when Weiner became CEO. Weiner joined LinkedIn of Accell Partners and Greylock Partners in December 2008, where he was executive in residence. He also previously served as executive vice president of Yahoo’s Network Division.

With $ 26.2 billion, LinkedIn remains the largest acquisition in Microsoft’s history. When Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016, officials repeatedly said it would be different this time. Microsoft had learned from previous acquisition errors and would use a hands-off approach to manage LinkedIn. In addition to the fact that Weiner has become the head of the integration committee, Microsoft LinkedIn has actually allowed it to focus on the growth of its business and has delivered relatively few integrations between the products of the two companies.

Co-founder of LinkedIn Hoffman joined the Microsoft Board of Directors in 2017.

Last year, Microsoft announced that LinkedIn will move from its own cloud to Azure in the coming years. In recent years, Microsoft has moved LinkedIn’s 14,000 employees from Google services to Office 365.