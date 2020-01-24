LinkedIn introduces special interview preparation tools - Adweek

LinkedIn launched a series of interview preparation tools in June last year designed to help applicants answer the most frequently asked questions and help them practice their answers.

This Friday, the professional network expanded its range and introduced new tools that were specially developed for the sales and finance industry.

According to LinkedIn, the new tools prepare candidates for potential questions that they could pose in interviews for functions such as account management, relationship management, sales development, and customer success in industries such as sales, investment banking, wealth management, and corporate finance.

LinkedIn

Blake Barnes, senior director of product management, said in a blog post: “When you interview for a sales or finance related job, we introduce interview preparation tools that you use for the nearly 2 million sales and finance jobs can on Linkedin. Use this resource to be better prepared and feel more secure. You can find these tools for preparing for interviews on your application page. “