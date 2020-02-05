LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner announces plans to resign

That does not mean that LinkedIn is never controversial and has never had a crisis. It continues to do business in China and meets the law there. It has algorithms that, like so many other algorithms, can be hacked. A promising moment came in 2017, when people began to flood the service with what BuzzFeed News beautifully called “Broetry.” Unlike its counterparts, LinkedIn was not accused of driving jihadism. But it seemed to be guilty of something that is pretty serious: empowering douche bags.

A group of users had learned that they could write short messages with many line breaks that would work exceptionally well in the algorithm. Their specialty was the bustle of the zombie business school that appears too often on LinkedIn, this time formatted as Wallace Stevens.

“A candidate did not pass the interview.

I still hired her.

This is why.”

It was clickbait that cleverly made use of a bug in the system that gave more weight in the LinkedIn feed algorithm to a message on which people took actions, including “click to read more”, which naturally happened more in stories with line ends. These kinds of messages quickly received millions of views, encouraged more and created a feedback loop of banality.

COME TO KNOW MORE

Every Friday, LinkedIn’s senior product managers meet in California at 10:00. At such a meeting around this time, according to someone present, Roslansky stated that it was time to stop the Broetry. It has increased engagement statistics; it may even have been good for profit. People seemed to like it and you could put ads next to it. But it was by accident hacking the growth of waste. LinkedIn quickly changed the algorithm to overcome the Broets. At another meeting that year, according to Weiner, Roslansky took the initiative in the company’s decision not to allow political ads anymore. According to a person who worked directly under him, Roslansky’s style is to listen attentively, ask questions, and subtly guide the organization in decisions. A typical question he asks is: “If we were to start all over again, would we build this product like that?”

Microsoft does not offer many details about LinkedIn’s finances, but it is growing steadily. According to the company’s most recent financial report, LinkedIn’s revenue has risen from $ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $ 2.1 billion in the last quarter of 2019. The generous way to say it is that the revenues have increased by 24 percent. The less generous way to say it is that Microsoft still earns slightly more income with Bing. Weiner simply says: “The company has never been stronger.”

In his new position as chairman of the board, Weiner says he wants to work on a project that he discussed in depth at the WIRED25 conference last fall: Changing LinkedIn so that it does not reinforce the preference for the network. In theory, a platform that offers everyone’s CV to everyone should democratize work. But in recent years, Weiner has been deeply concerned about the ways in which his platform reinforces prejudice. It is easy to connect on the platform to people who have attended the same school as you or who have common friends. To whom much is given, more will be given.

There is no topic that seems to inspire Weiner anymore, and he is happy to describe the efforts of his company to reverse the bias. First, it now eagerly connects people in non-profit organizations with people on the platform. When you sign up for the Boys and Girls Club, LinkedIn makes it easy for members of the organization to connect with you. The company also asks users to take the “Plus One Pledge” and bring people outside their network. And perhaps most importantly, the company now requires engineers to check when algorithmic changes are made, which can disproportionately benefit and can be unintentionally harmed.

It is an important and not easy project – perhaps reflected in the fact that Weiner himself has just chosen his closest colleague as the next CEO. And according to Weiner, it is probably his central ambition when he takes on the role of chairman of the board. The ideal, he said a few months ago, is if “we can take these vicious cycles and turn them into virtuous ones.” That is not a bad ambition for a social network, even one that is usually orderly and calm.

