Linedock for MacBook Pro offers 10 ports with a supplement and an upgradeable SSD in a stylish case

Last year, Linedock debuted on the 13-inch MacBook Pro to bring all the I / O users you want while providing fast SSD power and storage in a compact, stylish package. Now the company has unveiled Linedock for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, showcasing them at CES and they offer an even more compelling package with professional features such as two UHS-II slots.

We got to know the 15-inch model in person at CES and it offers a truly compelling package with 10 ports, enough battery for an additional full charge, and even SSD storage options up to 2TB (expandable by user) !).

It all comes in a design that complements the MacBook Pro very well, sitting right under your machine and connecting via two custom U-shaped USB-C connectors on each side of the 15 or 16 inch MacBook Pro.

It is carefully designed with heat management in mind and newer versions of Apple’s larger MacBook Pro come with two UHS-II slots, which will certainly appeal to many users!

Linedock for 15 and 16 inch MacBook Pro offers 3 USB-C ports, 2 HDMI ports, 2 UHS-II slots and 3 USB-A ports bringing super versatility to your MacBook Pro in an elegant package.

Note the smart and fun custom circuit board above 🙂

For the new version, the two HDMI ports and one of the USB-C ports have been placed on the back of the docking station so that no cables are visible when you are connected to your monitors at your desk.

Linedock for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available later this year and will be available in versions with and without storage. It’s really great to see here a thoughtful scalable design for components like SSD storage and battery.

Stay tuned for further review as we will be reviewing the new Linedock later this spring. You can sign up to be informed of future versions of Linedock here.

