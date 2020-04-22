LineageOS 17.1 provides support for Google Pixel/XL, Nexus 6

Immediately after a short while ago viewing LineageOS 17.1 officially get announced, all those with the authentic Google Pixel or the Nexus 6 can now get their fix of the third-get together ROM centered upon Android 10.

[Update 04/21]: A handful of additional equipment have now been supported by LineageOS 17.1 as for every the official Lineage GitHub, which include the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, and some strange and excellent budget phones from throughout the globe (by means of Android Police). Here’s the up-to-date unit record:

Yandex Telephone

LeEco Le Max2

BQ Aquaris X

BQ Aquaris X Professional

Nubia Z17

Content sideloading!

[Update 04/15]: LineageOS 17.1 help is now accessible for the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 soon after remaining officially confirmed by the LineageOS staff in an announcement write-up in excess of on Reddit. Having said that, downloads will not be obtainable until finally at least April 15, but may possibly encounter delays as preparation is continue to ongoing ahead of the comprehensive launch.

FYI the Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte), S9+ (star2lte) & Note 9 (crownlte) were additional to the roster of official LineageOS 17.1 as you can see in this merged commit in the LineageOS Gerrit Code Review.

All 3 have the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC. See the LineageOS Wiki back links previously mentioned for data about the exact versions supported:

S9 starlte SM-G960F, SM-G960F/DS and SM-G960N

S9+ star2lte SM-G965F, SM-G965F/DS and SM-G965N

Notice 9 crownlte SM-N960F, SM-N960F/DS and SM-N960N

If all goes nicely with the LineageOS automatic builder, downloads ought to be accessible on 2020-04-15.

Offered that we noticed a entire flurry of handsets get help for the technically unofficial Android 10 establish, if you have the unique Pixel or even the huge boy Nexus 6, you can be a part of the LineageOS path and get your update deal with. Assist was verified with an formal announcement in excess of on the /r/LineageOS subreddit, with builds established to look at some position nowadays — for all those that would like to put in.

Excellent information, both Google Pixel sailfish & Google Pixel XL marlin are acquiring LineageOS 17.1 as you can see in this merged patch: hudson: Promote marlin/sailfish to 17.1.

Both equally are already in the LineageOS automated builder queue: marlin 20200409 and sailfish 20200409

If all goes perfectly with the making course of action, the downloads should really be accessible tomorrow on https://obtain.lineageos.org/

Thank you to the 2 devices’ maintainers u/razorloves and u/intervigil.

LineageOS 17.1 involves a ton of new attributes that are brand new for the current ROM like a refreshed partial screenshot UI, aid for in-display fingerprint viewers, Emoji 12., an AOSP ThemePicker, plus tons much more on top rated.

Thinking of that assist for 2016’s Google Pixel and Pixel XL has now formally ceased, LineageOS may be a stable alternative update path for those people even now sticking with the previous flagships. For all those with 2014’s Nexus 6, you may recall that this behemoth of an Android mobile phone was only formally up-to-date to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The bounce from there to Android 10 is sizeable, but it will undoubtedly be welcome for longtime holdouts.

To download LineageOS 17.1 on your Google Pixel or Nexus 6, you can stick to the download and set up instructions in this article.

More on LineageOS:

FTC: We use profits earning vehicle affiliate links. Extra.

Examine out 9to5Google on YouTube for much more news:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=XiFztVHBEus