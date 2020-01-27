A day after reporting a bomb attack that could result in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he wanted to see the evidence.

“I think we need to evaluate the manuscript here,” Graham said, referring to a New York Times report claiming that former national security advisor John Bolton wrote in a draft of his upcoming book that Trump was providing US military aid for Ukraine in 2019 to force Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

“I want to know what’s in the manuscript,” Graham added, according to The Hill.

The Times spoke to several people who said they saw what Bolton wrote. Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has reportedly given some people a draft of his book and even provided the White House with a copy for a security check.

Graham said that lawmakers, particularly those in the Senate where Trump’s impeachment is on two charges, deserve to read what Bolton wrote.

“Apparently the White House has it, you can ask about it,” said Graham.

It is not yet known whether witnesses are summoned to court. Democrats want to hear about Bolton and Republicans want to hear about Hunter Biden, who has been exposed to corruption allegations related to several of his business relationships. Working for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president raised his eyebrows.

Graham said there would have to be a witness shop if Bolton brought forward anything in the Senate trial.

“The White House said there was no direct reference to communication. Perhaps this indicates that there is someone who claims it. I said all the time, if you want to add anything to the file, we will . ” in a balanced way, “said Graham.

“If we add to the protocol, we will call Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and all these other people.”

