Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed Sunday that Attorney General William Barr has “created a trial” for Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to feed him dirt he dug up during his Ukrainian smear campaign on former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s acquittal, the president not only enriched football, but he also began to recompense those who, according to him, are responsible for investigating the Ukrainian scandal. In addition to deposing witnesses accusing their government posts, Trump has put public pressure on Democrats and accusation investigators.

Graham appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday and claimed that the president was really interested in understanding the FISA command system. At the same time, however, he said that information coming from Ukraine should be viewed, even though it should be taken “very carefully.”

“This is what I want to tell the president: I’m not going to be Republican Christopher Steele,” he said. “So Rudy Giuliani said last night that he got the goods at Hunter Biden. I called the Attorney General this morning, and Richard Burr, the chairman of the Intel Commission (Senate), and they told me that I was very careful about everything Ukraine came to take someone. “

He further said that if Giuliani has additional information from Ukraine, he should transfer it to the Ministry of Justice.

In the meantime, host Margaret Brennan wanted to know whether the DOJ had been commissioned to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. During his accusation, the president was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressurize them to open an investigation into the Bidens.

“No, the Ministry of Justice receives information from Ukraine from Rudy,” Graham commented.

“Already?” Brennan, bewildered, responded.

“He told me they had created a process that Rudy could provide information and they would see if it was verified,” the South Carolina senator said. “Rudy Giuliani is a famous man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the president. He is a good lawyer. “

“What I am trying to say to the President and to everyone that the Russians are still doing it,” he continued. “Deterrence doesn’t work, so let’s look at the Hunter Biden conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden.”

Brennan went on to say that a channel opened between Giuliani and Barr looks a lot like a “taxpayer funded research operation against Joe Biden,” adding that this seemed to be the core of the impeachment probe in the first place.

“No, not at all,” Graham insisted. “There are many people contacted by people from Ukraine.”

Later in the interview, when he was immediately asked who pays Giuliani for his excavation work in Ukraine, Graham replied “I don’t know” and quickly changed the subject.

In the meantime, Giuliani appeared on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures to kick more dirt on Biden, just days after The Daily Beast reported that their own investigation team warned their colleagues not to trust Giuliani’s claims or “disinformation” on Ukraine.

During his Sunday interview with Maria Bartiromo, the host of Trump, the former mayor of New York said that Trump should “100 percent” investigate the former cattle, claiming he has “smoking gun” evidence that the Biden family has ” made money from Joe’s public position. “

