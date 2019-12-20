Lindsay, Broncos seek to finish the regular season strong

Loading...

November 24, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, United States; Denver Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay (30) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 season has been frustrating for the Denver Broncos, but the team still believes a lot that their core group will advance after the 2019 season.

Phillip Lindsay has become a face of the franchise, due to its solid game and extensive ties with the local community. A 1,000-yard runner and Pro Bowler last season, Lindsay was inserted into the Broncos core and has been a leader in attack this season.

Former CU Buff has run for 849 yards and scored six touchdowns for the Broncos this season. However, collectively, the Broncos have failed to establish the race this season, which has hindered their offensive skills.

Denver ran just 52 yards against Kansas City last week, which was frustrating for Lindsay; However, he believes that consistency will be the key to unlocking the game running in the future.

"Obviously, it's consistency. It's hard to achieve something with your offensive line and with your runners when alone, as a whole, in total, did we have 13 carries?" Lindsay said. "It's about being consistent. That's what it is. That's all I can say about it."

Lindsay has split time with fellow Royce Freeman this season. In addition, the Broncos have had to play with their offensive line due to headline injuries, which has caused complications in the field, including a failure between the backs and blockers.

"I think it's about trusting," Lindsay said about how they can improve the running game. "It all comes down to that because it's all about trusting the runners, trusting the offensive line and trusting the closed wings."

Lindsay is within 1,000 yards of land for this season, a milestone he would like to reach. Since the games against the Lions and the Raiders remain on the Broncos calendar, there is certainly a decent chance of eclipsing 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season. He would be the first Broncos to do it again since Clinton Portis in 2002-03.

"A personal goal, I want to reach 1,000 yards, but it's finally about going out and helping my team win a game," Lindsay said. "That's the most important thing. If we can win these last two games, do it with style, do it with confidence and make (QB Drew) Lock throw all kinds of touchdowns and perform all kinds of touchdowns, I'll be happy. Thousand is 1,000. Nine Something is almost the same.

In addition to the possibility of achieving a personal goal, Lindsay sees great value in finishing the season on a strong note as the team prepares to move forward in 2020.

"We need to have a boost for next year, just trust and finish with the right grade," Lindsay said. "That's what it is, send everyone with the right note."

While the 2019 campaign has been difficult for Lindsay and the Broncos, there are still many reasons to be optimistic when entering next season. With the solid game of Drew Lock and the development of Rich Scangarello as a game player, the Broncos have become more competent as the season progresses.

With the offensive beginning to assume an identity behind Lindsay, Lock and the open receiver Courtland Sutton, the Broncos will seek to close the season with a high note to boost the entry of next season.