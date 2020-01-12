Lindholm scores twice as Flames down Oilers 4-3 for the fifth win in a row | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Bound 3-3 after two periods, Lindholm set the flames back 39 seconds in the third with a power-play goal.

Just inside the face-off circle, Lindholm hit a shot that Mikko Koskinen hit over his shoulder.

The goal came during the second of two tough minors at Zack Kassian for an incident late in the second when he took a blow to Matthew Tkachuk and took off his gloves and started to strike the flames, also throwing the ice twice . Kassian also got a 10 minute misconduct while Tkachuk was not penalized.

Until that time, neither team had imposed a penalty.

Calgary finished 1-for-2 with the extra man. The Oilers number 1 ranked power play did not get a chance with the extra man until the second half of the third period. They could not convert that one chance.

Former Oiler Cam Talbot had 29 stops for Calgary. Starting with a third consecutive game for the first time this season, he was the busiest in the last 20 minutes when he stopped all 15 shots he encountered.

With former Flame Mike Smith who got the night off after playing the first four games of the Oilers road trip, Koskinen made 29 stops for Edmonton.

Bound 2-2 after one, Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton his second 1:24 lead in the second, as the Oilers used a series of bad luck for Gaudreau.

First, as the last man back, Gaudreau lost a lead in the blueline with the puck free. After Kailer Yamamoto had collected the loose puck and sent an ice pass to Nugent-Hopkins, Gaudreau had then shot Nugent-Hopkins carom from his skate and slipped through the pads of Talbot.

Calgary tied it 3-3 at 11:34 of the second period when Dube got his stick on the puck at the top of the fold and cut it over the shoulder of Koskinen.

After scoring first and then falling behind, Calgary moved the score to 2-2 with 41 seconds in the first to Gaudreau’s goal.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead at 9:06 after a vintage play by McDavid, who broke the puck past Noah Hanifin at the Oilers blueline and then left on a breakway. When he burst into Talbot, he hit him in the upper corner with a small forehand chip.

Calgary started great and started worrying in the beginning. Shortly after Gaudreau had stopped on an escape, Lindholm turned into the slot and sent a shot past Koskinen. The goal at 4:04 came on the eighth shot of the Flames.

But the Oilers tied it up a little over a minute later and perfectly ran a strange rush with Nugent-Hopkins burying an ice pass from Yamamoto.

Notes: Sean Monahan had an assist and gave him 399 career points, leaving Paul Reinhart and 14th on the Flames alllist. Gaudreau had two points to tie him with Jim Peplinski (424 points) for the 11th.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press