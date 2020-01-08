Lindholm reaches 300 points to lead the Flames past the Blackhawks

Loading...

CHICAGO – Elias Lindholm reached two milestones and removed the meaning of each.

Just another night for the steady forward.

Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, 2-1 for their third consecutive victory.

“Of course you dream of playing in the NHL, but you know, you look back and it’s a lot of games and a lot of preparation,” Lindholm said. “I think you look more at the 1000th game, but you know it’s not nearly there yet.”

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for Calgary (23-17-5), who lost 5-3 to Chicago in their first meeting of the season on New Year’s Eve. Cam Talbot earned 31 saves in the final of the two-game trip of the Flames with their fathers and other mentors.

“It’s always special to have them on the road,” Talbot said in a crowded dressing room. “It was huge to achieve two big wins, of course where we are in the rankings, but it is more fun to do it when they look here.”

The Blackhawks (19-19-6) lost key ahead of Dylan Strome to a right ankle injury early in the second period. Strome has 10 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season.

“We’ll probably see what it looks like tomorrow,” said coach Jeremy Colliton. “I’m not sure if we have an exact date, but we do know if it is days or weeks.”

Dominik Kubalik scored his 13th goal for Chicago, which had won four out of five during one of the best pieces of the season. Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots.

The Flames had two 5-on-3 power-play’s of 2:22 in total and came empty. Crawford denied Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan with some great saves early in the third.

The Blackhawks replaced Crawford with an additional attacker with about two minutes to go, but the Flames held out.

“It was there for us to take and we just couldn’t come up with it,” Crawford said.

Tkachuk and Lindholm connected for both Calgary goals in the second.

Lindholm tied it at 1 just 14 seconds in the period. Tkachuk found the 25-year-old attacker in the slot and pushed the puck between Crawford’s legs for his team-high 17th of the season.

A turnover from Chicago star Patrick Kane led to the tying goal with 3:59 left. Tkachuk sent the puck to Lindholm in the left circle and he converted a one-timer.

“Good passes from Chucky,” Lindholm said. “The first one was lucky and the second one was just another chance. If I get another 30, I don’t think I’ll score another one. Yes, it was a nice shot.”

It was a nice change for Calgary after Chicago had checked much of the action in the first. The Blackhawks surpassed the Flames 14-6 in the period and took a 1-0 lead over Kubalik’s front deflection with 32 seconds left.

COMMENTS: Blackhawks G Robin Lehner missed his second straight match with a knee injury, but he was on ice for part of the morning skate. … Flames send Zac Rinaldo and D Oliver Kylington back to the line-up. D Michael Stone and attacker Tobias Rieder were scratched. … Blackhawks CEO Stan Bowman said there is no reason to think that Andrew Shaw (concussion) is ready for the season. Shaw has not been playing since 30 November. “It’s not really fair to speculate because nobody really knows,” Bowman said. “We just follow the doctor’s progress to play, and when that’s the case, we welcome him back.” … Blackhawks ahead Alex Nylander played after being healthy in the previous three games. Matthew Highmore came from the line-up.

NEXT ONE

Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening.

Blackhawks: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday nights.