Lindholm leads Flames past Blackhawks with 2-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Flames had two 5-on-3 power-play’s of 2:22 in total and came empty. Crawford denied Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan with some great saves early in the third.

The Blackhawks replaced Crawford with an additional attacker with about two minutes to go, but the Flames held out.

Tkachuk and Lindholm connected in the second for both goals from Calgary.

Lindholm tied it at 1 just 14 seconds in the period. Tkachuk found the 25-year-old attacker in the slot and he pushed the puck between Crawford’s legs for his 17th of the season.

A turnover from Chicago star Patrick Kane led to the tying goal with 3:59 left. Tkachuk sent the puck to Lindholm in the left circle and he converted a one-timer.

It was a nice change for Calgary after Chicago had checked much of the action in the first. The Blackhawks surpassed the Flames 14-6 in the period and took a 1-0 lead over Kubalik’s front deflection with 32 seconds left.

OBSERVATIONS: Blackhawks G Robin Lehner missed his second straight race with a knee injury, but he was on ice for part of the morning skate. … Flames send Zac Rinaldo and D Oliver Kylington back to the line-up. D Michael Stone and attacker Tobias Rieder were scratched. … Blackhawks CEO Stan Bowman said there is no reason to think that Andrew Shaw (concussion) is ready for the season. Shaw has not been playing since 30 November. “It’s not really fair to speculate because nobody really knows,” Bowman said. “We just follow the doctor’s progress to play, and when that’s the case, we welcome him back.” … Blackhawks ahead Alex Nylander played after being healthy in the previous three games. Matthew Highmore came from the line-up.

NEXT ONE

Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening.

Blackhawks: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday nights.

