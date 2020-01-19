Linda Pearces insider's guide to the Australian Open

The Australian Open kicks off on Monday with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka as defending champions and 18 singles Australians, including Ash Barty, the first top local seed in 17 years.

The tennis expert from The New Daily peeks through smoke and haze Linda Pearce Prepare for fireworks on the pitch as the world’s best players take action on Monday morning.

WHAT’S NEW

The atmosphere – and not good

Bushfire smoke is an unprecedented complication in a large region where the climate-related problems to date have been limited to extreme heat and especially the 2005 floods.

Look no further than the qualifying controversies to confirm how tense it can be to play tennis in such dangerous air, and expect some big timing challenges if there is a repeat.

Swiss tennis professional Roger Federer was defensive on air quality issues last week: Photo: AAP

Young Canadian Denis Shapovalov already said that he would not endanger his health, career or life, while Roger Federer was unusually defensive when he criticized that the older players hadn’t done enough to qualify.

It’s time to take a deep breath (if you can – check your local particle rating before doing this. If it exceeds 200, stop immediately).

An Australian online at the raffle

At that time last year, Barty hadn’t even reached a single Grand Slam quarter-final.

She is returning to Melbourne Park from her first home title in Adelaide and the first Australian number 1 since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

Barty may be the humble Vegemite kid from Ipswich, but don’t be fooled by this humble, graceful exterior, because a wild and uncompromising competitor lurks in her small body.

The Girl Power Ambassador is able to add a new Australian name to the Honorary Panel for Singles for the first time since 1978.

Let the Barty Party begin.

Coco and friends

What is not new to men is the #NextGen bicep flexers armed forces preparing to overthrow the long-reigning monarchs by winning the majors.

And nothing follows what the old guard rules.

The other 30-man Andy Murray and Juan Martin Del Potro (both absent), Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic remain the only other active slam winners. So who can question the status quo?

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem is at his best on clay, and Alexander Zverev is better at sledding Nick Kyrgios than the top five games.

So expect further progress from ATP final winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, Canadian Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime, who will face Jannik Sinner, new Italian leader Matteo Berrettini and the Russians in 2019 (see below).

Riser Stefanos Tsitsipas. Photo: Getty

With Serena Williams’ long drought spanning three years, the predictability of women’s play, which has been a door for slam winners in the past two years, is much lower. See Barty (above).

The recent Canadian discovery, Bianca Andreescu, will be missing from Melbourne Park due to a knee injury, but teenagers like Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Dayana Yastremska and Iga Swiatek are already making an impact.

Gauff, the youngest player in the tournament, will try to repeat her Wimbledon rage against the oldest Venus Williams in an outstanding opening round.

The Russians are Coming

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev came fourth after the Big Three on the Seedings list after four wins in the ATP Cup and is John McEnroe’s choice as the most likely gatecrasher.

There are more Russians in the top 20 men (three) than in any other nation, with Karen Khachanov (16) and Doha / Adelaide champion Andrey Rublev (18).

Medvedev’s exceptional appearance at Flushing Meadows, which won over the crowd – and almost Rafael Nadal in a five-set final – was one of the outbreaks of a season in which he defeated Novak Djokovic twice and won four Tour-High titles in the Nine Finals.

The more things stay the same …

The goats are back in town

The fact that the Big Three are still the top three after all this time is really remarkable as Federer (20 slams), Nadal (19) and Djokovic (16) extend their so-called “Tri-Valry”. into a new decade after sharing the last 12 major titles since Wawrinka’s US Open effort in 2016.

Rafael Nadal didn’t like the ATP Cup, but rarely wants to take part in the Open. Photo: AAP

Few would bet that Rafa would win a 13th Roland Garros title, possibly to connect with Federer, as seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is unable to win the eighth Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on Sunday and to further improve the phenomenal 68-8 record at Melbourne Park.

As the sports illustrated tennis guru Jon Wertheim recently wrote, “In Australia, the Serb usually exercises more power than Gina Rinehart”. Also strikes a better backhand.

Rainbow, dreams and more goats

Treating Margaret Court’s 50th Grand Slam Anniversary – It’s an Appreciation, Not a Celebration, Do You Remember? – was the big news in the run-up to Christmas.

Serena Williams aims to break Margaret Court’s record for Grand Slam titles. Photo: AAP

Even greater, in a fortnight, would be Serena Williams’ success in reaching the Australian record of 24 majors after losing five finals (including four majors) in the three years since the Melbourne Park host date.

With her triumph in Auckland last Sunday, the 38-year-old has now won titles in four different decades, 73 in total since 1999 and one as a mother.

Nothing more to prove, but maybe a little more to achieve.

Pending business

Two stages back, one of which has yet to be completed in Melbourne Park’s $ 974 million refurbishment.

The official area was extended from Birrarung Marr to Richmond station, but there is a construction site where the functional center used to be equipped with some logistical maneuvers.

If the air quality permits, another visitor record can be expected.

It only takes 3565 more viewers than last year to crack 800,000 for the first time, and a deep run from Barty should do the trick.

Nick Kyrgios sightings

The favorite subject of amateur psychologists resonated throughout his proposal for a charity in the bush, and was then impressed by his stance during the first rounds of the Australian ATP Cup and his recent out-of-court perspective.

Up or down? Which Nick Kyrgios will show up this week? Photo: AAP

It easily dissipated against Spain in the semifinals, whereupon Tortured Nick admitted that he can only wonder how different the past six years would have been if he had played as part of a team and not as a single player when “I find it difficult stand up. My motivation is pretty low most of the time. “

When the powerful Federer spoke on this subject, it should be emphasized once again that it is not about the game of the Kyrgios, because he has shown that he can beat everyone.

This includes Nadal, whose couple must be there in the fourth round.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Yes, Djokovic is my choice, but if I were pushed to it, I could give Daniil Medvedev an argument for a sneaky reputation, only for something completely different, and Karolina Pliskova.